The fishing lifestyle has taken a few turns during the 2020 season. Our anglers and boaters have been targeted and then let go — kind of like catch-and-release in fishing. Partisan politics actually invaded a supposed safe place for many families and friends as common sense was discarded.
Once the initial madness had subsided, fishing and motor boating had united a large group of people. Families and friends immediately social distanced on their boats. Heck, the governor was looking to go boating right away, too. Summer was here and it was time to try to get back to some form of normal.
What happened next no one could have planned. Boats and everything related to boating has become very popular. Most marinas in our state and the surrounding states have nearly sold out of their inventory of boats. Anything even related to boating is back-ordered or not available. Fishing tackle manufacturers are seeing record sales and demand. Here at the trolling motor shop, we have been nonstop, setting anglers up to get out on the water.
This boating season is like none before. Many seasonal homes have become residences, as their owners have chosen northern Michigan as their first choice to get away from the chaotic metropolitan areas they used to call home. Working from home has changed it all! With extra money from stimulus checks and never-ending unemployment benefits, folks are spending record dollars to get out on the water.
As for fishing itself, we are blessed to have many lakes, streams and rivers for families and friends to get outdoors to socially distance themselves. From the ever-popular panfish in our small lakes, to the big bites in Lake Michigan, fishing is still the place to regain your mental focus, and appreciate the beauty of our state. In Michigan, fishing is a part of our culture and will always be.
Currently, fishing in our area is fantastic. Our local walleye lakes have been producing nice catches on crawler harness rigs as well as slip bobber and leech set ups. The body bait bite seems to have slowed. Try the evenings and early mornings for the best bite.
Smallmouth bass fishing is also hot. Inland lakes and the big water have been great recently especially with the calmer conditions allowing anglers to get out. The earlier the better for the best spots as the angler pressure is going up with the summer population. On Lake Michigan and the Grand Traverse Bays action for lake trout and ciscoes is as good as it gets. The salmon have been showing up this week in smaller numbers also. Charters running out of many local ports are seeing fantastic action.
As the changes keep coming this summer, enjoy the best of social distancing on the waters of our great state. Be safe and good fishing.
