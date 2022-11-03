Fishing in northwest Lower Michigan this season has been pretty darn good by many accounts. From salmon and trout to the walleye and perch, it has been good.
Every year has its stories and this year is no different.
If your interest is in Great Lakes trout and salmon, we have had fantastic action this season. The bait has been around most ports and the fish have, too, for months.
As most of the big lake anglers have put boats away, some of us have been keeping at it with really good results. It has been quite a few years since we had a late season fishing opportunity like this. Nice catches of steelhead and 2- to 3-year-old salmon up to 18 pounds have been available every time the wind stops blowing — as recently as Halloween.
Fishing in deeper waters of 150 to 300 feet from Frankfort to Manistee with smaller-sized spoons has been the ticket.
Our friends from Warrior Lures set us up with some bright orange patterns in flutters and flutter xl’s that caught many fish.
Enjoying the fall colors and catching these beautiful fall fish is a treat indeed.
But fishing in the Great Lakes is not the only show in town right now. The number of fish that have come up our rivers and streams to spawn has been fantastic as well.
The rivers have been filled with salmon and the steelhead are showing up, too. Interestingly, many more fish came in well after the snaggers left the rivers.
That is great news for this year’s spawn and the natural reproduction that most of our northern ports depend on.
Bobber fishing with spawn, single egg and plugging have been the ticket in rivers. Even the worst days of wind and weather can’t seem to take away from the opportunities in our local rivers.
No fall fishing report would be complete without mentioning that the perch and walleye are biting.
There have been many reports of great perch catches on our inland lakes in the past month. There’s even a few left in the Grand Traverse bays.
While some anglers are using minnows and shrimp, many are using wigglers with good results for the perch. No perch can resist a wiggler, it’s the best way to generally trick them.
Walleye action has also been good. Many of our inland lakes have produced nice walleye action. With our cooling waters the fish are moving into shallower target zones.
Trolling with body baits behind your boards has been good most places. Orange, gold and black colors seem to be a theme among some anglers. Evenings have been good but decent action during the day has been reported. If casting is your thing, then then pitch a silver buddy blade bait. The greedy walleye love em!
Best regards and good fishing. Save the minnows, eat a trout!
