Just as I finished today’s run, a woman who I’d passed earlier on the trails walking her dog said, “Nice run.”
As it was one of those runs that I wasn’t “feeling it,” I quickly proclaimed.
“The only nice thing about THAT run is being done.”
Truth be told, every year I continue this activity my body wishes I’d abandon, more and more runs aren’t really “nice” until they are over.
Yet, here I am nearing the end of another year, already contemplating my running goals for the new year. And without goals and having a structured means of accomplishing them? Forget it.
About this time last year, I set a reading goal for 2020. As is the case with most of my goals, they are like a poker hand kept close to my chest. This particular goal was not going to be shared with others because, quite frankly, it would surely be viewed, at the very least, as modest if not downright lame. All I knew is that it was the first time in my soon-to-be 67 years that I had set a reading goal, so I felt it prudent not to be too aggressive in my goal-setting.
The reality is that ever since I began running 52 years ago, I’d always choose running an hour over an hour of reading. Any. Day.
Being stationary was not how I was wired, being outdoors and in motion was. Those cold, blustery winter days, often described as a great day to read a book?
Not me. I’d brave ANY conditions to ward off the effects of cabin fever or to avoid reading. Yet, as I grow older, things have changed, my body being one of them.
Today, if the question was posed as to whether I’d rather run or read an hour, I’d choose reading, only because I’m no longer able to run an hour at a time.
Reality can be cruel but it can also allow one to explore new trails.
Thankful to make it to the end of another year, my thoughts now turn to what goals I hope to achieve in 2021. Surviving, of course, is a timely goal and on top of my list more now than ever.
As for running, and this is a bold move sharing it with others, my goal for 2021 is to run 2,021 minutes.
Laugh, my running friends, many of whom are plotting out the new year with a goal of 2,021 miles, a popular and challenging endeavor. But as I’ve learned with age, one of the most important aspects of a goal is its attainability.
Care to join me? I invite anyone with a desire to run the new year in minutes, or any running goal for that matter, to contact me for a free plan. If you can brave the winter conditions or have a treadmill, January is as good a starting point as any.
If you are a fair-weather runner, please feel free to contact me in the spring. With training plans that start with as little as one minute of running three days a week to an hour six days a week, there may be a plan just right for you.
My father always said, “Plan your work and work your plan.”
Let’s face it, as my running friends will attest, running does feel a lot like work some days. But when it comes to running, I’ve taken that saying to heart. If there’s a structured plan in place, the task at hand becomes more achievable and a goal more likely to be met.
As for reading, I’m proud to announce that I have accomplished my reading goal for 2020 by reading one book a month. Go ahead, laugh my book-loving friends. What could easily be viewed as a modest goal at the beginning of the year has resulted in me reading twice as many books this year than ever before. I’m proud of that. My achievement has motivated me to read more in 2021.
As for running, that “nice” feeling after a run is completed? As my running friends will agree, the runner’s high is no myth and the calm it provides far outweighs the little aches and pains that go with it.
Contact me at rossdeye@gmail.com and let’s get those running goals for the new year set up with a plan. Now more than ever, your mind could benefit from a run.
