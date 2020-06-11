TRAVERSE CITY — Hiking or biking along the woodsy trails at the Grand Traverse Commons has been a local pastime for decades.
It’s no wonder given the natural beauty of the dozens of acres of public parkland and its proximity to downtown Traverse City. But this spring, park officials reported a rapid uptick in the construction of rogue trails at the Commons which they say they are determined to quell.
“We had evidence of a rototiller digging into a hill — making trails with gas-powered equipment,” said Derek Morton, Garfield Township park steward.
Some unauthorized trails built this year lead directly down steep hills, he said, and recent thunderstorms resulted in washouts up to 4-feet wide.
Such erosion issues are especially problematic given much of the Commons is comprised of protected wetlands, Morton said.
Officials suspect the COVID-19 pandemic may have spurred the rapid increase in rogue trail building.
“People have been pent up and parks are a big part of getting out,” Morton said. “And people have had the free time.”
Tom Vitale, parks steward with the Grand Traverse Conservation District, also works on the rogue trail problem, contracted by the township to help manage the Commons.
None of the trails there were formally designed, he said, many being historical footpaths associated with the former state hospital.
Park officials are now in the process of mapping the many trails, and not just out of erosion concerns. There are safety problems amid the many trails, they said.
“There’s lots of blind hills and blind turns,” Vitale said. “There’s people building large jumps, and some go over other informal trails that have been built.”
Township officials in recent weeks installed signs throughout the Commons encouraging park users to stick to the designated trails; they also are begging people to stop building new ones.
“Don’t tear up the environment and let’s figure out how to share the park among all the users,” Vitale said.
That’s a message echoed by the Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association. The group has never built trails at the Commons, said President Chad Jordan.
The position of NMMBA is to promote responsible mountain biking and to work toward the goals of common land access and natural resource protection through interaction with land owners and managers, mountain bikers and other trail users, Jordan said.
He said trails built in sustainable ways are the ultimate goal.
Morton said he occasionally receives reports of park users scolding those who they describe as “kids with rakes and shovels” creating these unauthorized trails.
It’s time to end the years-long “free-for-all” at the Commons, he said.
The plan is to ramp up enforcement against rogue trail builders not only for potential wetlands violations, Morton said, but also for public property damage.
Vitale said an overall, township-wide trails plan may soon be in the works through a future public ad hoc group. He’s hoping mountain bikers who make use of the Commons and other township parks participate in the process, he said.
That coming planning process is about a year out, said Chris DeGood, Garfield Township Parks and Recreation Commission chairman.
In the meantime he’s asking for patience among those building rogue trails, he said. That’s because township officials actually want them to participate in the trail planning process.
“But we kind of need to put the brakes on people doing what they want to,” DeGood said.
Jordan said his group also is eager for that trail planning process — and an invitation to the discussion.
“There is a solution to this issue that accommodates various trail users,” he said. “Developing a comprehensive trail plan is a great start to safe, sustainable access to the natural spaces we call home, while trying hard to accommodate and respect each trail user’s own experience.”
The Commons and its trails are a treasured local resource, Jordan said.
“On any given normal summer day you may find the young NORTE athletes and their coaches improving their fitness or some of us old-timers riding the trails we learned on in the 1980s at the Commons,” he said. “Having access to trails and natural spaces minutes from downtown is a priceless amenity that promotes healthy lifestyles for our community and value in the form of tourism.”
