THOMPSONVILLE — The current world health crisis has caused untold masses to hunker down in ways that haven’t been felt, or feared, in a long time.
But many not feeling the fever of the coronovirus are feeling another fever — spring fever — as they search diligently for places to get out into the fresh air, void of any crowds, to feel the breeze of peace and solitude on their face.
The Michigan Legacy Art Park at Crystal Mountain, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, remains open to the public through the ongoing coronovirus pandemic.
“We do ask that people keep a respectful distance from others,” Director of Public Relations Sammie Lukaskiewicz said as a reminder of the current social distancing practices that are in place.
“(We have) 30 acres of outdoor wilderness and miles of hiking trails where you won’t encounter a crowd. The park is designed to give you and your family peace and quiet, with multiple trails and routes that you can select, yourself, all while seeing 50 pieces of art along the way.”
For a quarter-century the Art Park has been a unique and unforgettable destination that draws thousands of people each year.
And, just as my wife and I enjoy visiting it year after year, those who visit will be left asking: is it an art museum, hiking trail, concert location (yes, there are seasonal concerts there, too), or just an nice place in the outdoors that melts all the aforementioned together?
The answer is, all the above, and more.
Located in the lower rolling hills of the Crystal Mountain Resort, the Art Park invites visitors to climb to a lookout atop a labyrinth of trails to see inspiring vistas where history, environment, and cultural all come together.
The park opened in 1995, under the artistic leadership of sculptor David Barr. Just a stone’s throw into entrance of the park — 0.15 miles, to be exact — is an amphitheater where spring, summer and fall concerts are offered.
One of the first pieces of art hikers will walk past is one called, “Reaching Out,” a cast aluminum masterpiece created in 1988 by Italian artist Sergio DeGiusti. A plaque near the artwork reads: “The artwork reflects the vision of the Art Park as a place that brings together people, nature and history.”
And so it is throughout the park: plaques placed in strategic places to describe the nearby pieces of art.
“The free parking lot is outdoors, and there is no check-in, or building, to pass through before you start your adventure,” said Lukaskiewicz.
