TRAVERSE CITY — Forget Christmas in July, campground reservations require summer in December thinking.
When temperatures plummet and snow flies, it’s time to plan summer visits to state and national park campgrounds.
Long queues snaking down to M-109 prompted the D.H. Day Campground in Empire to switch in 2019 to a rolling reservation system, which may be accessed either online or by phone.
For coveted dates between May 1-October 15, the reservation window for six months away opens at 10 a.m. daily. So for example, coveted Memorial Day weekend camping dates for 2020 opened up Nov. 22.
The park announced the changes two years ago.
The same policy is in effect for the lakeshore’s Platte River Campground in Honor.
This approach replaces the former first-come, first-served system that sparked summer traffic jams.
“The lines were creating a hazard,” said Paul Purifoy, fee collection manager with the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Another problem with the former book-on-arrival system is that these parks fill nearly every night during summer months. This meant that too often frustrated campers were shut out upon arrival, Purifoy said.
“Most folks traveling north many hours don’t want to drive that distance and find out they don’t have a campsite,” Purifoy said.
The era of showing up at a campground for the night or to launch a vacation has also passed at the state level.
For Michigan state parks, the 2020 summer camping season also kicked off Nov. 22 via both an online and phone-based six-month rolling reservation system. Lodging options, which include cabins, yurts and other accommodations, have a one-year-ahead window for booking.
Payment in all cases is charged is immediately upon making the reservation.
Department of Natural Resources procedures have come a long way from hand-written permits for campers arriving at a park for the night or weekend.
“I remind people [complaining] of the lines of 30-40 people waiting to get one site in the morning,” said Jeremy Spell, central reservations system analyst for the DNR’s Parks and Recreation division. “It’s better customer service to provide this system.”
Spell worked in the field at campgrounds for 25 years and watched demand skyrocket at state parks, especially over the past 10-15 years. One silver lining to the more popular state campgrounds filling so fast is that campers can enjoy less well-known options in the state park system.
“People are finding out, ‘Hey, these are nice parks!’ and coming back to them so that even smaller parks are becoming more popular,” Spell said.
Part of the increasing demand is the widening demographic of campers, which is shifting to include more urban visitors as well as younger participants.
“Baby Boomers have always been campers, they grew up camping, and now we’re seeing Gen Xers camping,” Spell said, adding that marketing campaigns are also connecting with Millennials.
The state’s busy parks and advance reservation system do not mean that all hope is not lost if you missed your desired dates or location.
Plans do change and cancellations happen so space could be available, even at high-demand state parks. Canceled sites are quickly re-posted as they open up and the online system is available around the clock.
“It’s luck of the draw as far as cancellations,” Spell said.
