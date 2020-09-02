As we turn the corner and head towards fall, fishing should only get better. Salmon runs are off to a slower start than last year. The action should pick up with rain and the cooler temperatures. Inland lakes are producing walleye, bass and panfish.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: More boats were targeting salmon from Harbor Point to the east.
A few chinook and coho were caught 100 to 120 feet down in over 160 feet. Cisco and lake trout were caught as well around Harbor Point.
Petoskey: Those targeting salmon were trolling between the breakwall and Bay Harbor but did not have much luck with only a couple fish taken on meat rigs and flies in 100 to 130 feet. On the Bear River, those fishing at the mouth and up near the dam caught very few salmon.
Charlevoix: Most anglers are focusing on salmon between the channel and the cement plant. Some are starting to fish shallower water near Medusa Creek.
Chinook were still caught out deeper and 110 feet down near the red can at the cement plant. A lake trout or two was also caught when jigging near the bottom in the same area. Good size smallmouth bass were caught in the channel when using crawlers and leeches on the bottom. No word on salmon in the channel yet. A few anglers were targeting salmon in Lake Charlevoix and on both the Boyne and Jordan Rivers.
Traverse City: Those fishing the East Bay caught salmon along the west side from the Center Road launch to south of the white wall and off Deepwater Point with spoons, J-plugs, and a flasher/fly combo. Those targeting cisco have done well.
Lake trout and smallmouth bass fishing was slow. In the West Bay, salmon were caught in the hole near the Boardman River using the same. Smallmouth bass action was slow and still no word on perch.
Frankfort: Strong winds rolled the lake over dropping water temperatures. Chinook salmon are staging outside the pier heads, in the harbor and in the bay. They were hitting on blue spoons and a few ladderback J-plugs. Coho were reported in Platte Bay however the bite was slow at times.
Betsie River: Is starting to see the occasional salmon in the lower river but no big numbers yet.
Onekama: With cooler water chinook were found in 75 to 100 feet when trolling north to the golf course. Lake trout were caught in the “Barrel.”
Portage Lake: Bluegill catches were up after the rain, but perch and bass numbers were still on the low side.
Manistee: Chinook, coho and a couple steelhead were caught straight out from the harbor and along the Shelf in 90 to 120 feet or deeper at 150 to 200 feet. J-plugs and spoons worked best. Those fishing in the evening found chinook and coho both north and south of the harbor in 70 to 180 feet.
Manistee River: August 2020 is not seeing the big runs that 2019 brought. There are some reports of a few salmon in the lower stretches but no big numbers yet. The occasional steelhead and brown trout were still being caught.
Ludington: After recent strong winds, good numbers of chinook were caught just outside the harbor in 40 to 50 feet with spoons, J-plugs, and a flasher/fly combo. Chinook, coho and steelhead were found straight out in 100 feet and off Big Sable Point in 80 to 100 feet.
Pere Marquette River: A couple salmon were noted in the lower stretches but no big numbers yet.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan: Had no reports. Anglers may want to try trolling spoons in 30 to 50 feet along the shipping channel and off Lafayette Point.
Cheboygan River: Anglers were starting to see a few salmon, but no fish were caught as it is still a bit early. A few walleye, smallmouth bass, and rock bass were still being caught when drifting or bottom bouncing worms and leeches.
Rogers City: With the recent strong winds, there is hope that a fresh batch of fish are now staging off Swan Bay. Try waters up to 70 feet deep. The temperature is not as important now but fishing very early or very late is. Those fishing outside of Swan Bay in deeper water should still be able to find a mix of trout and salmon with downriggers, lead core, dipsey divers and copper throughout the water column. Look for baitfish and structure the rest of the season.
Presque Isle: Anglers caught trout, salmon, and walleye when looking for baitfish in 50 to 130 feet. Anglers did well between the two lighthouses and south towards Stoneport.
Lake trout were hitting spoons, dodgers and spin-glo’s near the bottom. All others were caught halfway down.
Alpena: Trout and salmon are still being caught when trolling spoons, spin-glo’s, and flasher/fly combos at the “Humps”, off Thunder Bay Island and the Nordmeer Wreck. Most fish were found in 80 to 150 feet with salmon scattered throughout the water column and lake trout near the bottom. Slow walleye fishing with a few taken on body baits in 35 feet or on spoons suspended in deeper water. Good smallmouth action when casting jigs and body baits in front of the harbor.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers caught a few smallmouth bass, freshwater drum, channel cats, undersized walleye, and rock bass when drifting or floating crawlers.
Oscoda: Lake trout, steelhead, pink salmon, and walleye were caught when trolling spoons and spin-glo’s out to the Oscoda Ridge. Fish were 40 to 90 feet down in 90 to 160 feet. Lake trout were found near the bottom. A couple steelhead and walleye were caught in shallower water. Pier anglers caught channel cats, smallmouth bass, rock bass, and a few yellow perch on crawlers. Those casting spoons for salmon had no luck.
Au Sable River: The river had cooled to the mid-60s below Mio and was still in the mid-70’s below Foote Dam. Those fishing the lower river caught a few rock bass, smallmouth bass, and nice channel cats when using crawlers. The occasional walleye was caught when casting jigs or still fishing with crawlers. A few pike were caught by those trolling or casting crankbaits and jigs.
Higgins Lake: Lake trout were not biting and there was no word Cisco. Perch were caught near the islands in 30 to 40 feet however anglers were sorting through a lot of small ones. Rock bass continue to be caught and smallmouth bass were found along the drop-off.
Houghton Lake: The bluegill action was fair to good mid-morning to early afternoon. Fish were hitting leeches and red worms in 6 to 10 feet or 6 feet down in deeper water. A couple walleye were taken by those trolling or fast drifting a crawler harness in 12 to 14 feet. Bass were taken on live or artificial crawlers and leeches.
Tawas: Good numbers of walleye were caught inside the bay out near Buoys 4 & 6 with crawlers and lindy rigs or Erie dearies and body baits in 15 to 20 feet. Walleye, steelhead, and lake trout were caught out past Buoy 2 with spoons in 50 to 70 feet.
Tawas River: Had slow fishing with only a few small perch and a couple freshwater drum taken on crawlers at Gateway Park.
Au Gres: Walleye were caught out near the Charity Islands in 30 to 50 feet with crawlers, spoons, or body baits. Perch fishing was spotty out near Pt. Au Gres in 20 to 30 feet and near the Saganing and Pinconning Bars. Out from the Pine River, a few bigger fish were taken in 15 to 18 feet. Largemouth bass were hitting spinners and body baits in the shallows.
