Wind, rain and even snow kept anglers from venturing out. While many are hunting or getting ready for ice fishing, those brave enough to tackle the elements were rewarded with a few fish including steelhead, whitefish, pike and panfish.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Surface water temperatures on the northern portion of Lake Michigan were 48 to 50 degrees.
Torch Lake: Whitefish spearing continues especially on the south end near the sandbar.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Anglers were having some late season success for walleye.
Lake Missaukee: Was also producing a few late season walleyes.
Manistee River: Had pretty good steelhead fishing however water levels were dropping and clearing up which makes fishing more difficult. Rain in the forecast should help.
Pere Marquette River: The steelhead bite slowed with the cold front but should pick back up with the return of rain and warmer temperatures.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Surface water temperatures along Lake Huron were running in the mid 40’s from Cheboygan south. Off the thumb, readings were about 50 degrees.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers continue to catch Atlantic salmon near the 9th Street Dam. Those using fresh spawn or small jigging spoons have caught a few whitefish. Steelhead and brown trout can also be caught.
Au Sable River: Was producing a few trout for those fly fishing with streamers.
Houghton Lake: No boats had been out. Anglers should still find some crappie in the canals. A few decent size perch and a couple nice pike were caught near the Reedsburg Dam.
Tawas: The whitefish action slowed but those targeting them from the state dock were still getting some fish.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Lake Erie: Surface water temperatures in Michigan waters were in the low to mid 40s.
When they can get out, boat anglers were still finding the occasional walleye.
Lake St. Clair: Panfish were caught in the canals. Few anglers are targeting musky.
Saginaw Bay: Surface water temperatures were in the upper 30s. A few perch anglers were still heading out.
Saginaw River: Catch rates for walleye were slow but boat and shore anglers are getting a few.
Tittabawassee River: Anglers have caught the occasional walleye.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Surface water temperatures on the southern portion of Lake Michigan were 48 to 50 degrees.
St. Joseph: Several pier anglers were out targeting steelhead and whitefish when using fresh spawn in the early morning.
St. Joseph River: Steelhead movement at the Berrien Springs ladder slowed with the lower water temperatures but there should still be plenty of fish based on the number that have come through the ladder the last few weeks. Anglers should concentrate on typical steelhead late fall/winter holding waters.
Grand Haven: Pier and shore anglers are catching steelhead on spawn. The whitefish action was hit-or-miss for those jigging in the channel. Pier anglers have caught a few whitefish when still-fishing with a single egg.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: Had reports of decent steelhead fishing including upstream of the 6th Street Dam. While there are fish around, there does not seem to be as many for mid-November as there usually is. Anglers were fishing near the dam and off the east side wall. Rain could certainly bring in some new fish.
Muskegon: Those jigging for whitefish found the action to be hit-or-miss. Small jigging spoons have worked the best. Pier anglers have caught a couple steelhead using spawn.
Muskegon River: A recent survey conducted by DNR Fisheries staff sampled good numbers of fresh steelhead in the lower stretches.
Whitehall: Pier anglers are getting some whitefish in the channel.
UPPER PENINSULA
This area of the state had no updates for the week. Surface water temperatures on Lake Superior were in the high 30s to the low 40s.
