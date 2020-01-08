Those wanting to go ice fishing will have to head north as the southern half of the Lower Peninsula had no safe ice. The only fishing available was open water fishing. Those heading out will need to use caution especially with warmer temperatures and rain in the forecast.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Steelhead have been caught however the rivers are quite high right now which makes fishing much more difficult.
Thumb Lake: In Charlevoix County was producing a few smaller perch for those fishing off the boat launch with tip-ups or when jigging. Fish were caught near the bottom in 10 to 16 feet.
Long Lake: In Grand Traverse County was making ice. A few anglers were just starting to head out and were fishing close to shore.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: There was heavy fishing pressure on Lake Mitchell. Some were out on Lake Cadillac however the shore ice was in poor condition.
Manistee River: Is producing some steelhead for those using beads or spawn.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
There is no safe ice in this area of the state. Small lakes and ponds may have skim ice but no safe ice. Some are chasing steelhead in the rivers however above average flows are making it difficult to fish.
St. Joseph River: Was high and catch rates were slow.
Kalamazoo River: Also had slow catch rates.
Grand River at Grand Rapids: Water levels were still high, but anglers are finding some steelhead when using a jig and wax worm, spawn or beads near the dam. Some big brown trout were also caught.
Rogue River: Is also producing some steelhead.
Muskegon Lake: Water clarity was low after runoff from the river. Those targeting walleye might want to use bright colors or glow-in-the-dark. A few shore anglers were casting for pike off Heritage Landing.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Higgins Lake: Is still wide open and no anglers were out.
Houghton Lake: Has ice and anglers are out however still use caution and stay away from any inlets or outlets where there is moving water. Anglers could be found on the East Bay, off the south DNR launch, and off Flint Road. A couple walleye were taken on blue spoons or Do-Jiggers. Pike anglers are using tip-ups with blues. Bluegills and a few perch were caught off the south launch or Flint Road by those using wax worms, spikes and mousies.
Lake St. Helen: Is producing bluegills and crappie. No big numbers but enough for a meal. Walleye were caught on First Lake. Try a Swedish pimple with a small minnow.
Tawas: Pier anglers caught some walleye when casting various body baits and other lures in the late evening or very early in the morning. A couple lake trout were also caught when still-fishing with minnows or casting lures.
UPPER PENINSULA
Ice conditions still vary in the Eastern Upper Peninsula. It seems some lakes have good ice while others had slush. Inland lakes closer to Lake Michigan had a bit less snow on them.
Little Bay De Noc: Ice conditions were not the best as the ice at Gladstone and to the south was broken up and there was open water. Rumor has it the access site near the Escanaba Power Plant has been sold and the new owner is not letting anglers access the area anymore. Anglers were fishing the north end between Kipling and Garth Point with the majority on the Second and Third Reefs. Most are using portable shanties only and many were walking out. Extreme caution needs to be used as a few machines have gone through the ice in some areas and drifts have caused problems for those on ORV’s. Stay clear of the “Narrows” as the ice is very dangerous with open water. Perch anglers are reporting similar results to last year with low creel numbers, but some nice jumbo perch were caught in 30 feet or so with minnows and wigglers near the Kipling Flats and the Third Reef. Walleye anglers reported very good numbers of small fish near the Second and Third Reefs when jigging raps or minnows in 28 to 40 feet.
Manistique Lake: Had some fishing action on both lakes. No large numbers but a couple walleye and panfish were caught.
Munising: There was no ice on Munising Bay.
