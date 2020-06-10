Michigan’s annual “Summer Free Fishing Weekend” will be observed this Saturday June 13th and Sunday June 14th. On these two days, both residents and non-residents can fish without a license however all regulations still apply. Fishing has picked up however windy conditions have limited some activity. With the higher water levels, boat anglers should always be on the lookout for submerged trees, sticks and other debris when running at high speeds. Warm weather and spawning stress have resulted in small scale fish kills throughout the state.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: A couple boats have caught lake trout consistently on spoons, flies or spin-glo’s in 25 to 100 feet. Fish were also caught north of Harbor Point.
Petoskey: Had no boat anglers and no one fishing the breakwall even though this is a good time of year to find smallmouth bass out in the rocks. Those fishing near the mouth of the Bear River caught smallmouth bass, rock bass, small bluegills, carp and a couple northern pike when using worms or crankbaits.
Charlevoix: Cisco have started to show up in the channel and some days were producing quite a few. Time of day has not seemed to matter for those using any lure that is flashy. Anglers are reminded that the whitefish daily possession limit has changed for 2020 and is now 10 in any combination on the Great Lakes. The channel in Charlevoix is considered Great Lakes past the shoreline of Lake Michigan. A couple lake trout have also been caught.
Frankfort: Those trolling caught a moderate number of Chinook salmon and lake trout 45 to 65 feet down in 150 to 180 feet. Blue and green spoons worked best. The bigger Chinook were hitting on meat rigs.
Onekama: Anglers trolling out deep in 200 to 220 feet reported low numbers, but the fish are out there.
Portage Lake: High water levels have the fish in close to shore. Bluegills, perch and bass have been reported in the shallows as well as 10 to 15 feet.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Had good crappie and bass fishing. Walleye have also been caught though the bite slowed with the warm weather.
Manistee: Reported good catches of Chinook salmon and lake trout.
Manistee Lake: Was producing some northern pike.
Ludington: Boat anglers were taking good catches of Chinook salmon and lake trout.
Pere Marquette Lake: Those targeting northern pike did well.
UPPER PENINSULA
Keweenaw Bay: Anglers have found a decent number of lake trout combined with a few Chinook salmon, splake, steelhead and brown trout. Huron Bay and Traverse Bay were producing a few fish though anglers may have to put in some time to find them.
Marquette: The fish cleaning station is up and running. Fishing pressure was light with mixed results for Chinook salmon and lake trout. Most of the lake trout were about 3 pounds. A good number of fish were caught near Granite Island. Chinook salmon varied from young fish around 20 inches to some up to 10 pounds. Near Shot Point, anglers caught a few coho, lake trout and rainbow trout. A few lake trout were found near Stannard Rock however the water temperature was only 38 degrees. No reports of any brown trout being caught so far. Water temperatures were still on the cold side. Both the Carp and Chocolay Rivers had low angler activity. Water levels are about normal for this time of year.
Little Bay De Noc: Even though walleye season was off to a slow start, the action is picking up with limit catches reported in several areas by those trolling or drifting a crawler harness or flatfish tipped with a crawler in 18 to 24 feet. Try near the Escanaba River and the Whitefish River. At Kipling, a few perch were caught on crawlers and minnows in 25 to 30 feet. Smallmouth bass anglers reported good to excellent catches throughout the northern Bay and south by the Ford River when casting plastics in 3 to 10 feet. Most have spawned but some were still on the beds. Good pike action at Kipling, south of the Day’s Rivers and the Escanaba Harbor and ship docks.
Escanaba River: Reported fair to good walleye action up to the US-2 Bridge when using a crawler harness.
Manistique: A few salmon anglers have been going out and the early reports are promising as they are marking good numbers of baitfish. A couple Chinook were caught in and around 90 feet. Most anticipate fewer fish but bigger fish.
Manistique River: Still had some steelhead but no anglers were seen. Walleye anglers reported a slow start, but a few are being picked up.
Au Train: Anglers have caught lake trout and Chinook salmon. Several limits of lake trout were taken east of Au Train Island in 120 feet and near Wood Island Reef when trolling. Chinook salmon up to 10 pounds were caught.
Munising: Boat anglers trolling for salmon and splake reported slow fishing within the bay. Trout Bay has also been somewhat quiet. Earlier in the week there were some fair catches of Chinook but no limits. Lake trout were caught in 100 to 150 feet near Wood Island Reef. Pier anglers report very poor catch rates for coho and splake. They only caught a few Menominee or undersize splake when using spawn or casting spoons.
Grand Marais: Lake trout anglers did good off Au Sable Point, along the east end of Big Reef, off Five Mile Reef and near the shipping channel.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Rogers City: Anglers are doing very well on lake trout with a good number of limit catches taken in 45 to 80 feet. While most are fishing near the bottom others were also running lines higher in the water column and getting fish with dodgers or cowbells with spin-glo’s or spoons. Good colors were green, blue, orange and chartreuse.
Presque Isle: Is also producing limit catches of lake trout in 45 to 90 feet. Fish near the bottom as well as 15 to 20 feet up with dodgers or cowbells with spin-glo’s. A couple Atlantic salmon were caught in the top 20 feet with bright colored spoons. Chinook salmon and steelhead were also caught throughout the water column.
Alpena: Walleye fishing was spotty in Thunder Bay. Lake trout were in 50 to 90 feet.
Fletchers Pond: Was producing bluegills, rock bass, sunfish and a few perch near the state launch.
Harrisville: Also had lake trout being caught in 50 to 90 feet when trolling.
Higgins Lake: Was producing decent catches of lake trout from the bottom in 80 to 130 feet with downriggers and cowbells, spoons and body baits. Brown trout and rainbow trout were caught in about 30 feet near the west side launch with the same. Smallmouth action was good along the breaks.
Houghton Lake: The better walleye fishing has been at night close to shore with shallow diving crankbaits. During the day anglers are trolling a purple and nickel blue crankbait or using a crawler harness in 8 to 12 feet. The panfish bite was best especially for those using leeches. Bluegills and crappie were hitting about a foot and a half down. Some bass were caught in the canals with leeches. Pike numbers were few, but a couple nice fish were caught.
Tawas: Coho, Atlantic and pink salmon as well as some steelhead and lake trout were caught out past Tawas Point and up towards Au Sable Point with spoons in 70 to 80 feet. A couple walleye were caught down near Alabaster and to the south with body baits in 20 to 30 feet. Smallmouth bass were caught all along the bay when casting tube jigs near shore.
Tawas River: Lots of smallmouth bass were caught when casting lures or crawlers.
Au Gres: Walleye were caught from Pt. Au Gres to Pt Lookout and to the south with crawlers in 20 to 30 feet. Anglers also found fish near the mouth of the Rifle River, Pine River and Eagle Bay Marina when using crawlers or flicker shad in 10 to 20 feet. Small perch, catfish and freshwater drum were caught by shore anglers on the Pine River. Most were bottom fishing with crawlers.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Lake Erie: Morning and evening walleye fishing was very good in 22 to 26 feet near the Dumping Grounds, off Stony Point or in Brest Bay. The fish were scattered however anglers did report a group of fish on the bottom and a second group 5 to 6 feet off the bottom. Gold and purple crawler harnesses were the ticket as well as orange and pink spoons, but the fish are hungry and were hitting on a variety of lures and colors. No considerable perch bite yet.
Detroit River: Walleye anglers are getting a few fish near the islands and near the mouth. White bass have been caught near the Trenton power plant and Calf Island. Shore anglers are also getting fish. Those targeting smallmouth bass and catfish have done well.
Lake St. Clair: The boat launch at Nine Mile Road has reopened. The Clinton River Cut-Off launch is still closed due to dredging. The exit off I-94 to get to the Fair Haven launch is closed and there is a long detour to get there. Those trolling a crawler harness or crankbait caught walleye in Anchor Bay between Selfridge and the Salt River in 9 to 11 feet and between the Harley Ensign launch and Metro Beach. Though a lot of smaller fish are being caught, the smallmouth bass bite was fair near Selfridge and down near the mile roads. Musky anglers did not do very well this week but they did pick up a few along with the occasional walleye or smallmouth bass. Good numbers of panfish were caught up near Fair Haven.
St. Clair River: The walleye bite was good throughout the river. Trolling crawler harnesses was best during the day while whip fishing was best at night.
Saginaw Bay: Walleye were found in 18 to 25 feet off Pinconning when trolling spoons and flicker shads. At Linwood, walleye were hitting east of the Spark Plug in 20 to 25 feet when trolling crawlers or spoons. Shore anglers at the end of Linwood Road caught large and smallmouth bass on spinners and soft plastics. Windy conditions limited fishing activity between Quanicassee and Sunset Bay. Good walleye fishing was reported off Quanicassee in 7 to 9 feet and from the bottom of the Slot up to Sebewaing in 17 to 19 feet with a purple, orange or chartreuse crawler harness and body baits. A few fish were taken from the outer edge of Wildfowl Bay and inside the islands. Anglers may need to cover some water to locate fish and use their GPS to circle back to the same area.
Port Austin: Those heading west towards the bay caught walleye and the occasional whitefish in 20 to 25 feet when trolling crawlers and crankbaits.
Harbor Beach: Salmon and trout were caught south of the harbor in 110 to 115 feet when trolling spoons. A couple walleye were caught to the north in 20 to 25 feet on crawlers and artificial baits.
Port Sanilac and Lexington: Chinook, coho and pink salmon along with a couple steelhead were caught in 60 to 70 feet when trolling spoons. Lake trout were found at the reef about 23 miles northeast of Port Sanilac.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Bluegill bedding is wrapping up in the area however there are still fish to be found on the beds. Pumpkinseed are on the beds and the bass are post-spawn. Warm weather and spawning stress have resulted in small scale fish kills throughout the region.
St. Joseph: Boat anglers were catching a mixed bag of salmon and trout though overall fishing was on the slow side. The better fishing seems to be between 60 and 110 feet. No perch to report. Pier anglers are catching lots of freshwater drum and a few catfish on crawlers. A couple steelhead were caught on shrimp.
St. Joseph River: Had some pretty good walleye fishing over the last week. Those drifting crawlers in the lower river did best.
South Haven: Boat anglers reported slow fishing with only a couple salmon caught in and around 60 feet. Pier fishing was slow for all species. There should still be a couple steelhead around. Perch fishing was slow.
Holland: Boat anglers were finding good numbers of lake trout along the bottom in 90 to 120 feet. Green and yellow spin-glo’s worked best. A couple salmon were caught 50 to 100 feet down in 120 to 200 feet when trolling orange or green spoons.
Port Sheldon: Salmon action was slow with only a few caught in 150 to 250 feet.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: Boat and shore anglers have caught walleye and a few big smallmouth bass. Panfish are also being caught.
Grand River near Lansing: Anglers are targeting walleye, smallmouth bass, catfish and panfish.
Muskegon: Salmon action has slowed with a few caught 40 to 90 feet down in 120 to 200 feet with orange spoons. Lake trout were caught on the bottom in 120 to 150 feet with a yellow spin-glo behind chrome rotators.
