When anglers target walleye through the ice, they often experience different levels of activity as the day progresses. In early morning, around sunrise, the fish will be active, and you may want to use larger lures and more aggressive jigging. As time wears on, those fish will scale their intensity back – during that time you’ll want to select smaller lures.
When all activity seems to have dropped off, you’ll want to consider sitting tight and waiting for the fish to come to you. Then, as sunset nears, often their activity will pick up and you’ll want to revert to your early morning strategies.
NE LOWER PENINSULA
Hubbard Lake: Anglers willing to get out on Hubbard Lake on a boat prior to freezing up may find aggressive walleye in 15 to 25 feet of water off points and rocky areas. Try casting puppet minnows or jigging raps.
Au Sable River below Foote Dam: Some late season Atlantic salmon were found in the lower river from Foote Dam to the mouth of Lake Huron, while fall run steelhead continue to show up for over-winter staging.Try small presentations with minnows or egg patterns in deeper holes behind shallow gravel stretches
UPPER PENINSULA
Little Bay de Noc: Ice was forming in the nearshore sheltered and shallow areas but much of the bays remained open water.
Big Bay de Noc: Ice was forming in the nearshore sheltered and shallow areas but much of the bays remained open water.
SE LOWER PENINSULA
Lake Erie: Anglers were catching walleye and some perch around Fermi and Stony Point. Anglers performed well while trolling Bandits in 23 to 26 feet of water. Slow and steady action, few anglers caught bag limits.
Lake St. Clair: There were reports of shore anglers catching panfish and yellow perch from canals, marinas and other nearshore areas.
St. Clair River: Anglers were catching a few walleye and steelhead from shore in Port Huron and Marine City while using minnows but the bite was a little slow. Anglers were also catching a small number of yellow perch at the mouth of the Black River (St. Clair County) and near Algonac while using minnows.
Huron River: Anglers were catching steelhead in the stretch below the Flatrock Dam, but fishing was very slow.
Clinton River: Anglers were catching steelhead from shore, but fishing was very slow.
Lexington, Port Sanilac, Port Huron: Anglers were experiencing great success with Atlantic salmon. Walleye fishing was great, especially in Port Huron. Yellow perch anglers had a harder time, but the fish are certainly still out there and can be caught in the marinas with a little bit of patience.Jigging was popular for catching walleye in the Port Huron area.
Saginaw Bay: Anglers were having success catching walleye in about 15 feet of water along the northern shore of the bay. Yellow perch were caught in 17 to 21 feet of water from Linwood Road. Remember to move around to find active fish. Stick baits performed the best for walleye trolling – give Madeye 120 a shot. Anglers were also having success while jigging for walleye.
Caseville: Lake trout were caught from the breakwall while using minnows.Anglers were casting ¾ oz cleos for lake trout.
East Branch Au Gres River: Steelhead fishing has become more successful as they move up the river. Anglers were reporting some northern pike catches in the canals off the Au Gres.
Lower Au Sable River: Steelhead anglers were seeing great success with wax worms.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Muskegon: Anglers jigging in the channel for lake whitefish were finding the action to be very slow. A few lake whitefish were caught on small jigging spoons.
Grand Haven: Pier anglers targeting steelhead were finding the action to be slow. No lake whitefish were reported from anglers jigging in the channel.
