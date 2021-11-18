NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Traverse City: When the weather was decent, anglers were finding good numbers of yellow perch in 40 to 90 feet of water. Minnows and wax worms were working well.
Manistee: Steelhead fishing was fair. Low and clear water conditions have made fishing tough for the last couple of weeks, but some fish were caught.
Muskegon: Steelhead fishing was fair. Low and clear water conditions have made fishing tough for the last couple of weeks, but some fish were caught. Lake whitefish were caught by anglers jigging in the channel. Small glow or silver jigging spoons worked best.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Houghton Lake: Anglers were catching walleye, pike and bass in East Bay. Anglers were also catching crappie in the canals.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Lake St. Clair: Yellow perch action was good all over the lake. On the north side of the lake, anglers did well in 8 to 10 feet of water using shiners or crawlers fished near the bottom. Better reports from the south side of the lake came from 12 to 18 feet of water out from 9 Mile and around the shipping channel. Muskie fishing was excellent as well. As cold nights rapidly cool water temperatures, target areas where creeks or rivers enter the lake. These areas remain warmer and concentrate bait the muskie are actively feeding on. All modern restrooms at the Clinton River Cutoff, Harley and Selfridge boat launches are closed for the season. The skid piers at the Clinton River Cutoff will be pulled Nov. 17 due to large amount of debris on the ramp. The other skid piers will remain in the water as long as conditions allow.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Grand Haven: Anglers were catching lake whitefish while jigging in the channel. Best action was on small jigging spoons.White and glow colors performed well. Lake trout action was slow.
St Joe: Anglers were catching steelhead in the rivers and whitefish off the pier. Walleye were caught near the dam in the evening hours.
UPPER PENINSULA
Little Bay de Noc: Walleye anglers continued to struggle. There were reports of some fish caught at Center Reef. Smallmouth anglers launching out of Kipling had some success.
Big Bay de Noc: Greatly reduced fishing pressure. The Fayette, Nahma, Garden and Fish Dam boat launches have been pulled for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.