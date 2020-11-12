Warm temperatures did bring out more anglers looking to get that one last fishing trip in. Those targeting the inland lakes did manage to catch a few bass, pike, walleye, perch, and other panfish including bluegills and crappie. The muskie bite is starting to pick up.
Water levels on the rivers remain low and clear which makes fishing much more difficult.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Platte River: Is producing a light number of steelhead.
Frankfort: Pier and surf anglers are catching steelhead on spawn.
Betsie River: Is producing some steelhead.
Manistee Lake: In Kalkaska County saw more anglers as walleye fishing was picking up. Most anglers were trolling a crawler harness or crankbait while paying close attention to their trolling speed. As the water temperature drops, many will switch to crankbaits and target the top 10 feet.
Manistee: Shore anglers fishing the surf have caught some steelhead. Pier anglers are also targeting steelhead and whitefish when the weather permits.
Manistee River: Anglers are getting steelhead below Tippy Dam however they are having to work a little harder to get them as the water levels are low and clear. A few coho were still being caught up near Tippy Dam as well. In the upper river, anglers were targeting steelhead. Try casting blue wing olives in the quiet water along the banks on the cloudy days.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Burt Lake: Boat anglers targeting walleye and perch reported spotty fishing as some did better than others.
Mullett Lake: Also had mixed results for walleye and perch anglers.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers were getting a decent number of Atlantic salmon up near the 9th Street Dam. Try floating spawn or casting spoons and body baits.
Higgins Lake: Boat anglers targeting perch found a few decent size fish over near the islands in 20 to 30 feet. Some were targeting rainbow trout in the shallows along the north end between Big Creek and the Conference Center when using spawn.
Houghton Lake: Those putting in the time are getting a few walleyes. Crappie and pike were found in the canals.
Tawas: Had reports of good catches of whitefish off the State Dock.
Au Gres: Walleye fishing was slow, but anglers were getting some perch in shallow waters.
Au Gres River: Steelhead were starting to move into the East Branch.
Rifle River: Also had some steelhead starting to move in.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
While more were out fishing the inland lakes with the nice weather, anglers should be aware that docks at the boat launches are starting to be pulled. Smallmouth bass anglers found a few fish in 20 to 25 feet when using blade baits. Bluegill were suspended in 30 to 40 feet.
St. Joseph: Pier anglers were out when the weather allowed.
St. Joseph River: Had a good number of steelhead moving through the ladder at Berrien Springs.
Saugatuck: Shore anglers were getting steelhead in the surf.
Grand Haven: Had a couple pier anglers targeting steelhead with spawn and whitefish with a single egg or wax worm.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: Steelhead were still being caught up near the 6th Street Dam. Anglers near Saranac also caught a couple fish.
Grand River near Lansing: The occasional steelhead has been caught at both the Webber Dam and the Portland Dam.
Muskegon River: Water levels remain low and clear, so trout fishing continues to be difficult. Those putting in the time have caught some nice steelhead on egg flies. A few pike and walleye were caught near Hardy Dam.
White River: A few more anglers were targeting steelhead but catch rates were still hit-or-miss.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Lake Erie: Walleye catches were very good north of Stoney Point in 20 to 25 feet and in Brest Bay in 17 to 22 feet. Most were using deep diving crankbaits. Yellow perch fishing was fair to good for those using emerald shiners.
The rock walls near Sterling State Park were producing a decent number of largemouth bass.
Huron River: Those using live bait caught panfish.
Detroit River: Perch anglers could be found on the south end of Grosse Isle and in Airport Bay. They are putting in some time, but a few nice ones were taken on minnows. The few anglers targeting walleye found the occasional fish in southern part of the river when slow trolling with a crawler harness early or late.
Lake St. Clair: Walleye were caught in the shipping channel when using a crawler harness with a bottom bouncer. A few yellow perch were caught just off the weed beds near Grosse Pt. Yacht Club and off St. Clair Shores. Boat and shore anglers caught panfish including some perch.
Saginaw Bay: More anglers were out targeting yellow perch and reported decent catches with fish up to 12 inches caught. Some were getting fish as shallow as 5 feet deep off Caseville.
Saginaw River: Walleye fishing was slow, but a few boat anglers were trying near the U.S.S. Edson.
UPPER PENINSULALittle Bay De Noc: Walleye anglers were fishing from the “Black Bottom” north to the Center Reef. Catch rates were spotty as some reported fair to good catches while others caught little or no fish. Those fishing the “Black Bottom” were jigging minnows and crawlers along the east bank while those trolling had stick baits or a crawler harness in 8 to 20 feet. Up near the Center Reef, anglers were trolling a crawler harness or stick baits in 15 to 30 feet.
St. Marys River: Was producing walleye, pike, and smallmouth bass. Those trolling and casting in Munuscong Bay have caught muskie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.