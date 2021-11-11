NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Traverse City: Anglers were catching perch, but the catch was slow.
Ludington: Anglers were catching steelhead in the surf and off the piers.
Manistee: Anglers were catching steelhead in the surf and off the piers. Anglers in the river were having a difficult time catching steelhead.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Houghton Lake: Anglers were catching walleye, pike and bass in East Bay. Anglers were also catching crappie in the canals.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Lake St. Clair:Yellow perch anglers were doing well all over the lake. Good catches were coming in from Anchor Bay, Fairhaven and the Grosse Pointe area. Nearshore areas were also starting to see better catches. Marinas, canals and rivers entering the lake should pick up as the weather cools. Muskie anglers were seeing good catches. Productive areas included the north and middle channels, Huron Point, Clinton River spillway and the dumping grounds.Anglers should try for muskie in 3 to 5 feet of water. They tend to move into these areas with warmer water where baitfish are concentrated. Anglers should concentrate efforts where creeks/rivers or surface water enters the lake — these areas will stay warmer as the lake cools.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Muskegon: Anglers were jigging in the channel and were starting to catch a few lake whitefish at night. Small jigging spoons were performing best.
Grand Haven: Pier and shore anglers were catching a few steelhead on spawn. Anglers were starting to catch a few lake whitefish while jigging in the channel. Small silver or glow jigging spoons were performing best.
South Haven: Anglers were reporting nice catches of whitefish.
St Joe: Anglers were catching lake trout and whitefish. Anglers were having to work hard to catch fish in the river. Anglers were catching some steelhead near the dam.
UPPER PENINSULA
Little Bay de Noc: Smallmouth anglers reported fair success when fishing in water depths of around 25 feet. Anglers were using a mix of soft artificial and sucker minnows. Walleye anglers were having little success, with reports of only a few fish being caught. Anglers were fishing out of Kipling and at Center Reef. Most anglers were trolling crankbaits, although some were pitching jigs. Anglers were also catching pike.
Big Bay de Noc: Most fishing pressure in the bay was from anglers targeting smallmouth. Anglers were catching fish in areas of 25 to 30 feet of water.
