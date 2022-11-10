The Weekly Fishing Report will temporarily be suspended until early next year when ice fishing picks up and we begin to receive more reports. For fishing reports, call your local bait shop to inquire about current conditions.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Big Manistee River: Anglers reported moderate numbers of steelhead in certain areas of the river. Primary methods of fishing included drifting with beads and spawn, however, some anglers had luck using plugs and spinners. Recent rains and some windy weather should help stir up the activity.
Manistee Lake: South winds kept anglers off the lake. The few anglers that made it out were trolling with spoons at roughly 20 to 30 feet down. Some steelhead catches were reported.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Alpena: The 9th St. Dam had a recent Atlantic salmon run but was slow fishing overall.
Cheboygan: Chinook salmon were caught at the Cheboygan Dam, but fishing was slow.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Lake St. Clair: Anglers were catching perch in the dumping grounds. Anglers reported panfish bites in the canals.
St. Clair River: Anglers reported good walleye catches. The early bite was better than the evening bite.
Detroit River: Anglers were catching walleye while shore fishing.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Muskegon: Anglers were catching chinook, coho and lake trout out in Lake Michigan, straight out from Muskegon. Perch were starting to bite according to anglers on Muskegon Lake.
UPPER PENINSULA
Little Bay de Noc: Walleye anglers reported fair fishing while trolling crank baits, as well as jigging. Most of the fishing was at the head of the bay. Perch anglers had a good week of fishing. However, the recent high winds resulted in a notable slowdown and anglers reported no fish in areas that held fish earlier in the week. Smallmouth fishing was good.
Manistique: Any remaining chinook salmon were in poor condition and were at the end of their cycle. Steelhead anglers had some limited success. Shore anglers were drifting spawn or beads.
