With most of the statewide creel clerks done working for the year, updates for the report are very limited. Few anglers had been out as strong gusty winds coupled with rain and snow over the last week kept anglers off the big waters and most of the inland lakes. Water levels were low and clear making it much harder for those targeting steelhead in some rivers. Warm and sunny weather this week will be great for fishing but will change up fishing conditions once again.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Manistee: Pier and shore anglers are targeting steelhead when using spawn. Pier anglers managed to hook a couple whitefish when using a single egg or wax worm.
Manistee River: Anglers were getting some steelhead, but the action has slowed. Most were using flies and beads. Water levels are low and clear which makes steelhead fishing very tough.
Ludington: When they could get out safely, pier anglers did manage to catch some steelhead.
Pere Marquette River: More anglers are out targeting steelhead; especially in the lower river. Most were using spawn and beads.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Grand Lake: Was producing some nice catches of yellow perch. Try minnows, blues and grays were preferred.
Long Lake: Was also producing some good catches of yellow perch when using the same minnows.
Thunder Bay River: Has steelhead and some chinook being caught. Atlantic salmon and whitefish are starting to show up and the numbers should only improve in the next week or two. Spawn, Hot-n-Tots as well as stick baits are catching fish.
Higgins Lake: A few boat anglers were heading out with the warmer weather and looking for perch. Try 20 to 30 feet off Treasure Island and near the Sunken Islands.
Houghton Lake: Had a few anglers out targeting walleye in the canals and inlets when using leeches, gulp minnows or shallow diving crankbaits. Catch rates were hit-or-miss. A few keepers were caught but many were small.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Detroit River: Anglers were out targeting walleye and perch. Most were fishing the south end of Grosse Ile around Airport Bay. A few bigger perch were taken on minnows and the occasional walleye was taken on a crawler harness or a jig with a minnow or worm.
Saginaw River: Those fishing the lower river have caught the occasional walleye. Boat anglers were jigging early morning or late evening.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
St. Joseph River: Boat and shore anglers should continue to find a fair number of steelhead in the lower river and up near the Berrien Springs Dam.
Grand Haven: Strong winds continue to cause dangerous wave action so pier anglers have not been able to get out. When they can, a few whitefish were caught when jigging in the channel however the action is slow.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: Fishing slowed however steelhead were still being caught at the 6th Street Dam. Anglers are using spawn or wet flies such as an egg sucking leech. Shore anglers found crappie in the bayous. Steelhead action in the Rogue never really kicked in as not many fish were reported.
Grand River near Lansing: Pike and smallmouth bass were hitting at the North Lansing Dam. Most anglers were floating minnows. A steelhead was caught at the Portland Dam however there are no big numbers of fish in the area.
Muskegon: Steelhead action is slow for pier anglers. Those jigging in the channel for lake whitefish have been unsuccessful.
Muskegon Lake: Was producing a few perch.
Muskegon River: Water levels are low which makes steelhead fishing a bit more difficult even though there is a decent number of fish in the river. Most are fly fishing with egg flies. A couple walleye were taken in Hardy Pond in 30 feet or so along the drop-offs when using minnows.
UPPER PENINSULA
There were no weekly updates available for this region of the state.
If any updates for the area are received in the future, they will be posted in the report.
