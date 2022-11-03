The Weekly Fishing Report will temporarily be suspended starting Nov. 16 until early next year when ice fishing picks up and we begin to receive more reports. For fishing reports, call your local bait shop to inquire about current conditions.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Big Manistee River: Chinook activity at Tippy Dam slowed down. Anglers reported steelhead, brown trout and lake trout above and below the coffer. Steelhead catches were on the slow side.
Manistee Lake: Coho at the mouth slowed as the weather has warmed back up.
Grand Traverse West Bay: There were reports of anglers getting good numbers of cisco.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Alpena: The 9th St. Dam had a recent Atlantic salmon run but was slow fishing overall.
Cheboygan: Chinook salmon were caught at the Cheboygan Dam, but fishing was slow.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Saginaw Bay: Perch fishing was slow in Saginaw Bay. Anglers reported catches of crappie and bluegills.
Saginaw River: Walleye fishing picked up along Saginaw River especially around the Zilwaukee Bridge. Angler activity increased on Saginaw River with anglers targeting walleye and having good success around Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Bay City. Crappie fishing picked up as well with Finn Road being the local hot spot.
Lake St. Clair: Anglers reported decent catches of walleye as the water cooled down. Anglers were using bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses in the lake as well as the middle and south channel. Anglers were trolling at various depths throughout the day. Anglers were also catching increased amounts of yellow perch, walleye and panfish. Crappie were caught in several marinas in southern Macomb County.
Detroit River: Anglers were successful while trolling and jigging. Anglers fishing for yellow perch were not faring as well as the walleye anglers both in size and numbers. Fish measuring 6 to 8 inches was the norm and shiners continued to be the bait of choice.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Muskegon: Anglers were catching chinook, coho and lake trout out in Lake Michigan, straight out from Muskegon. Perch were starting to bite according to anglers on Muskegon Lake.
Muskegon River: Steelhead were caught from Newaygo down to Muskegon Lake. Beads and spawn worked best. The chinook salmon run was near the end and action slowed down.
Grand River: In Ionia County, Anglers were starting to have success catching steelhead. Anglers were successful catching salmon, but the run slowed down significantly. Steelhead were caught in the Grand River at 6th St. Dam.
UPPER PENINSULA
Little Bay de Noc: Walleye fishing was slow. Smallmouth anglers reported fair fishing, some of which were good sized.
Manistique: Anglers reported the absence of pink salmon in the river, although they did see some remaining chinook salmon. There were a few reports of steelhead being caught.
