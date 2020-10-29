With the salmon runs done for the most part, steelhead fishing should be picking up especially with any increase in water levels due to rain. Pier anglers and those surfcasting are getting a few. The fishery should continue until it gets too cold to fish.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Harbor Springs: Those targeting perch have found some fish.
Petoskey: Had no boats out. The dock at the city boat launch has been pulled for the season. A couple anglers were casting or fishing spawn from the piers, but effort has really dropped. A couple lake trout were caught but the season is closed. The Bear River had higher water levels. A few anglers fishing at the dam caught small chinook, a few coho or lake trout. To clarify, the lower boundary of the Bear River is the last foot bridge. Above this foot bridge, lake trout season is open.
Charlevoix: A couple boats fishing for perch just off the township launch near the cement plant caught a couple keepers when using minnows. Perch fishing should improve in the coming weeks. There was no activity in the channel. Medusa Creek has a few older salmon. The fence which blocks the creek near the weir was removed so it is open to fishing once again.
Traverse City: Cisco fishing was good for those jigging or trolling. Bass fishing has been very slow with most anglers maybe getting 1 or 2 per trip. On the Elk River, the occasional steelhead and lake trout were starting to show up. In the West Bay, the dock at the Clinch Park launch has been pulled for the season. Perch fishing was good out of Northport. In Suttons Bay, catch rates for perch were poor.
Frankfort: This will be the last report for this area for the season. Steelhead fishing has been steady for pier and shore anglers. Those using spawn are reporting good days and slow days as the waters were cloudy due to strong winds. Most say it is still worth the time to fish the area.
Onekama: Those fishing the north shoreline with fresh spawn are getting a couple steelhead when the weather permits.
Portage Lake: Had a few anglers venture out and they did manage to catch a few perch on wigglers and worms.
Manistee: Fishing was generally slower, but some days were still decent. When pier and surf anglers could get out, steelhead and small coho were caught on fresh spawn.
Some also caught a couple lake trout or whitefish.
Manistee River: As the salmon runs are winding down, steelhead fishing should pick up soon especially with the increase in water levels.
Ludington: A couple steelhead and coho were caught on spawn by pier anglers and those surfcasting. At the State Park, fishing was slow on the Sable River.
Pere Marquette River: Salmon fishing is winding down. A few fish are still being hooked but most are in bad shape.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Salmon runs are nearly done in this area of the state. Though the rivers are receding, heavy rain and flooding last week did cause high water levels in northern Michigan. Fall steelhead should be entering the rivers in better numbers, particularly in the Sturgeon, Pigeon, Ocqueoc, Au Sable, Cheboygan, and Thunder Bay Rivers.
Alpena: Boats trolling around the cement plant had little luck and only caught a couple smallmouth bass, a whitefish, and a steelhead. Those out targeting smallmouth bass reported very slow catch rates.
Thunder Bay River: Had one gate open at the dam. The river was high with a fast current. Some older salmon in rough shape were still hanging around at the dam. Those casting spoons and plugs or drifting artificial egg patterns and natural spawn did catch some but several were foul hooked and released. Atlantic salmon and steelhead should start moving in soon. Try casting spoons or body baits for the Atlantic while steelhead prefer fresh spawn bags or artificial egg patterns.
Oscoda: Those out trolling had no success. Pier anglers caught the occasional lake trout, Atlantic salmon, steelhead, walleye, and smallmouth bass when casting spoons and body baits. Those floating minnows also caught the odd walleye, bass or burbot.
Au Sable River: Anglers caught a couple steelhead, Atlantic salmon, and late run chinook when drifting and floating spawn bags or flies, swinging and stripping streamer flies, or casting spoons and spinners. Most of the salmon have died off. The odd lake trout has been caught as far up as Foote Dam when drifting spawn or trolling plugs. Down near the mouth, anglers caught a couple walleye and small northern pike when casting jigs and body baits or floating minnows.
Houghton Lake: Bass, walleye and even bullhead are chasing baitfish up into the shallows. A few boat anglers are starting to catch fish at night. The best bite was about midnight. Crappie are moving into the canals.
Tawas: Had slow fishing with only a couple walleye taken by those trolling body baits in 15 feet near Buoy #6. Pier anglers caught a few rock bass on wax worms.
Tawas River: A couple walleye were caught at Gateway Park when casting body baits at night.
Au Gres: Had some good catches of perch in 20 to 45 feet with minnows. There were mostly duck hunters down by the Pine River although a few perch were caught in 15 to 20 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.