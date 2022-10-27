The Weekly Fishing Report will temporarily be suspended starting Nov. 16 until early next year when ice fishing picks up and we begin to receive more reports. For fishing reports, call your local bait shop to inquire about current conditions.
Northwest Lower Peninsula
Manistee: Steelhead were caught while using spawn bags off the pier.
Big Manistee River: Anglers at Tippy Dam were still catching chinook in lower numbers and their color was getting dark. Steelhead were reported throughout the river from Tippy to the mouth of Manistee Lake. Bouncing beads on the bottom or drifting spawn or beads with floats produced several 10-plus pound fish.
Manistee Lake: Coho were reported off the Stronach boat launch with spinners getting most of the hits. Anglers reported that running in a little shallower water produced some good pike action.
Ludington: When weather permitted, steelhead were caught while using spawn bags off the pier.
Grand Traverse West Bay: Perch were caught all throughout west bay such as Bowers Harbor, in front of discovery pier south of Elmwood Marina, out in front of Hilltop Boat Launch, east side of Suttons Bay, and at Northport. The best depth was in 40 to 60 feet of water with wigglers.
Grand Traverse East Bay: Those trolling for cisco did well with limits or near limits. Anglers who were jigging did very poor. Best depth of water for cisco was 110 to 130 feet. Bass fishing was good in 15 to 30 feet of water.
Northeast
Tawas: Some lake trout and walleye were caught in the Tawas River at Gateway Park while casting body baits and spoons.
Unionville: Boat anglers fishing Sunset Marina near Unionville were catching a mixed bag of crappie and bluegill while fishing live bait and largemouth bass and northern pike while casting artificial baits.
Au Gres and Pine River: There were a few perch and walleye caught out near Point Au Gres while still fishing with minnows in 30 to 35 feet. There were some reports of steelhead caught just outside of Northport Marina. In the Pine River area, the perch fishing was very slow. There were a few perch caught in the river and straight out in front of the river mouth while still fishing minnows in 5 to 15 feet.
Alpena: Anglers were targeting the staging steelhead, Atlantic salmon and some coho salmon that will be entering Thunder Bay River at any time. Anglers should try fishing from the mouth of the river out to 40 to 60 feet and run bright spoons high in the water column for best results.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers reported a lot of chinook salmon in the river, but many of them were past their spawn. Anglers were seeing a handful of Atlantic salmon up at the dam but had no luck getting them to hit. Very little to no reports of coho or steelhead.
Cheboygan River: Chinook salmon were still plentiful in the river, though most fish were spawned out at this point. Several trophy length fish were caught recently. Additionally, steelhead numbers in the river should increase over the next few weeks, with some already in the river. Natural baits tended to be more effective when water temperatures were cold.
Southwest
Muskegon River: Anglers were still catching chinook salmon downstream from Croton Dam. Steelhead were starting to show in the river system. Action had slowed down slightly since last week. Best baits for steelhead were spawn and orange beads.
St. Joseph: There were good numbers of steelhead in the river. There were also coho and some chinook still in the river. The water levels were generally low for this time of year making navigation difficult in parts of the river.
Grand Haven: The pier fishing was starting to get better with some steelhead caught. With cooler temperatures coming it should only get better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.