Windy conditions continue to hamper fishing, especially on the Great Lakes and the bigger inland lakes. River fishing improved after the rain and much cooler temperatures but will most likely slow again with the warmup.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Petoskey: Had very few boats out. Pier anglers were few but those casting in the early morning did manage to get a couple chinook. Those surf casting were lucky to get a few salmon when casting spoons and crankbaits or drifting spawn. Anglers are reminded that lake trout season is now closed past the mouth of the river.
Bear River: Was running high after recent rains. The rain and cooler weather did push some fish into the river but catch rates have slowed. Those targeting trout and salmon were using skein, spawn, and flies.
Charlevoix: Boat effort continues to be very low. Shore anglers targeting smallmouth bass had no luck. Medusa Creek had salmon.
Boyne River: Salmon anglers also caught a couple steelhead and brown trout.
Traverse City: Cisco fishing remains good in the East Bay in 90 to 120 feet when the weather permits. Jigging was the most productive but those trolling caught a few as well. Smallmouth bass fishing has been slow with only a few targeting them. In the West Bay, perch were caught in Bowers Harbor, Suttons Bay and Northport. The action was hit-or-miss but on the good days, some limit catches were reported. On the south end, chinook and coho were caught in the hole in front of the river.
Boardman River: Was producing a few chinook and coho.
Leelanau County: Steelhead were caught at the mouth of Shalda Creek. Chinook and steelhead were seen below the dam in the Leland River.
Platte Bay: Reports indicate the coho action is done here however fish are being caught in the Platte River.
Frankfort: Anglers on both piers and along the shore have caught a couple steelhead on spawn.
Betsie River: Anglers are still reporting a few fresh salmon moving into the river.
Portage Lake: Had no significant catches to report due to the weather.
Manistee: When the weather cooperated, those trolling along the shoreline for coho and steelhead had little luck. The odd coho and a brown trout were caught in 18 to 25 feet south of the port. Pier anglers struggled. Those surf casting were lucky to get a coho or steelhead.
Manistee River: Those targeting chinook are still getting some fish all the way up to Tippy Dam. Fish are starting to turn dark as the run winds down. Anglers are now waiting for the steelhead run.
Ludington: Slow catch rates continue with those trolling only getting the odd coho. Pier and shore fishing were also slow. A couple anglers at Ludington State Park did manage to land a couple fresh coho.
Pere Marquette River: Had a good push of fish after the rain and anglers caught some large chinook salmon. A small number of steelhead were caught in the lower river. A couple walleye were also caught. Salmon were in the South Branch.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan River: Had two chutes open at the dam. Some days were better than others as anglers were getting some chinook salmon when drifting skein and spawn bags or casting spoons and crankbaits. The fish were 6-20 pounds. A few pink salmon were caught.
Burt and Mullett Lakes: Walleye and perch anglers had mixed results.
Rogers City: Those trolling for steelhead have caught some nice fish running spoons up higher in the water column.
Alpena: Steelhead anglers have done well up high in 40 to 80 feet. The key is to find the baitfish and use bright colors. Anglers are also picking up the occasional walleye or young salmon. Any lake trout caught must be released immediately.
Thunder Bay River: Has chinook, coho and Atlantic salmon however they did not want to bite. Anglers were drifting flies and spawn or casting body baits. A couple walleye were caught at the 9th Street Dam.
Oscoda: Those trolling body baits, spoons, and plugs caught steelhead, walleye, and the occasional chinook or coho in 20 to 60 feet off the river mouth. Chinook, Atlantic, and a few pike were caught by pier anglers casting spoons and body baits both morning and evening. A few nice smallmouth bass were caught on minnows. Lots of young gizzard shad and shiners were reported near the river mouth.
Au Sable River: The rain and colder weather pushed some fresh fish into the river, but the bite was slow. Anglers caught a couple Chinook, Atlantic and steelhead along with the occasional pink salmon when drifting spawn and beads, floating spawn bags and skein, swinging streamer flies or when trolling and casting plugs. Water temperatures below Foote Dam were in the low 60’s.
Higgins Lake: Was producing some nice rock bass along the drop-offs. The few anglers out for perch have caught some decent size fish but they had to spend the time looking for them. Most were caught in 20 to 30 feet. There was no word on trout.
Houghton Lake: Few anglers have been out, so reports were few as well. Fishing has been slow with only the occasional walleye caught.
Tawas: Boat anglers were marking lots of baitfish. Walleye were caught out past the point and to the south. A couple steelhead were caught when trolling spoons in 40 to 50 feet south of the point. Smallmouth bass were caught out near the Charity Islands when casting plastics, spinners, and crankbaits.
Tawas River: One or two salmon were caught at Gateway Park.
Au Gres: Had slow walleye fishing as most have switched over to perch. Good catches including some limits were reported out near the shipping channel in 40 to 50 feet and north of the Bell Buoy to Pt. Au Gres. Fish were still being caught near the Pine River, Rifle Bar, Saganing Bar, and the Pinconning Bar with minnows in 10 to 20 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.