NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Manistee: Salmon and steelhead fishing was good offshore when fishing 200 to 350+ feet of water when fishing 40 to 60 feet down. The pier was very slow.
Ludington: Offshore salmon and steelhead fishing was good off the point and straight out. Depths were 190 to 200+ when fishing 50 to 70 feet down but it varied. The piers were very slow.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Tawas: There were some walleye and steelhead caught past buoy #2 in 35 to 50 feet of water while trolling body baits and crawlers. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were some limits of chinook and coho salmon caught while drifting spawn and casting lures.
Au Gres and Pine River: There were some perch caught out from the mouth of the river and between Lookout Point and Au Gres Point in 15 to 25 feet while still fishing with minnows. At Pine River Access area, there were some perch caught out near the mouth of the river and south towards the Saganing and Pinconning bars in 7 to 20 feet while still fishing minnows. There were some largemouth bass caught in near shore and along the weed beds while casting plastics and lures. Some small perch and bluegills were caught off the dock and along the river while still fishing minnows and crawlers.
Oscoda: Anglers were catching chinook and coho on spoons at the pier. Walleye were caught in the evening. At the river, there was a large push of coho.
Houghton Lake: Anglers were catching bluegills and crappie. Anglers were also trolling for walleye.
Rogers City: Fishing the adult chinook salmon slowed down as many of them have moved up tight into the bay and into the river. Younger chinook, steelhead and coho were straight out of the harbor and up towards 40 Mile Point. Anglers should locate the bait fish and stick with them. Run lures, mainly spoons, throughout the water column. Good colors were white with uv, blues, greens, oranges and silver mixed in with those colors, glows early and late.
Cheboygan River: Anglers reported catches of chinook but a couple of pink salmon were caught as well. Most boat anglers switched from trolling to drifting eggs in the stretches immediately below the dam. The pier was not very productive, so shore anglers were best off near the dam too. Skein and crankbaits continued to be the most productive baits. Time of day seemed to make the biggest difference with dawn and dusk being the most-likely time for a fish to bite.
Alpena: There were a few great catches of steelhead, Atlantic and coho salmon that came in from Thunder Bay. Best depths were 40 to 60 feet of water and fishing the bait fish that were marked on the graph. Spoons were the best baits. Good colors were greens, blues with silver, or oranges with silver or green.
Thunder Bay River: A few salmon were in the river. Anglers were casting spoons or body baits or drifting with fresh spawn for the best success.
