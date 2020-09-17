With the windy conditions, fewer anglers have been out. Those heading to the rivers to find salmon are getting some fish. On the inland lakes, fish will soon be starting their feeding frenzy before winter sets in.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Petoskey: Before fishing slowed, lake trout were caught in 100 feet and chinook in 60 feet or so. Salmon are jumping around the marina and breakwall. Pier anglers and those surf casting caught very few fish. In the Bear River, those fishing at the dam caught a few salmon with spawn and flies.
Charlevoix: Some were fishing the sheltered areas near the cement plant. Boat anglers casting spoons and stick baits or floating spawn in shallow waters had some luck. Few were wading around the cement plant due to the highwater levels. The Medusa Weir is not harvesting fish at this time, but there is a fence in the creek to keep the salmon out so there is no fishing allowed within 100 feet of the mouth of the creek.
Boyne River: Continues to produce some salmon at the dam and near the mouth.
Traverse City: Salmon action slowed in the East Bay, but anglers did manage to get the occasional chinook or coho. Cisco fishing was on fire at Yuba and Deepwater Point for those trolling or jigging in 100 to 140 feet. No word on perch. In the West Bay, a few salmon were caught in the hole near the river. A few perch were caught in 25 to 40 feet near the Hilltop Road launch. No word on perch in Bowers Harbor yet.
Boardman River: Anglers are catching coho at Union Street Dam. A few chinook have been caught but there are not many in the river yet.
Betsie River: Chinook salmon are being caught on spawn and flies.
Manistee: Only a few chinook were caught in the harbor and outside the pier heads when anglers could get out. J-Plugs worked best. A couple steelhead were caught out on the Shelf and in slightly deeper water. North of the harbor, a couple coho were caught in 50 feet. Pier anglers had little luck.
Manistee River: A fair number of salmon are being caught in the lower river.
Ludington: Fishing on the big lake and in Pere Marquette lake slowed. A couple coho, steelhead and the odd Chinook were caught straight out and off Big Sable Point, but it was hit-or-miss. Pier anglers had little luck.
Pere Marquette River: Also had decent salmon fishing, especially in the lower stretches. A couple nice steelhead have also been caught.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan: Lake trout were caught around the red and green cans when trolling spoons and crankbaits, but no salmon were caught. Boat anglers casting crankbaits and soft baits along the shoreline in Duncan Bay and near the river mouth caught smallmouth bass.
Cheboygan River: Water temperature at the dam was 65 degrees. Chinook salmon were caught when drifting skein and casting spoons or crankbaits at the DNR office and at the dam. Smallmouth bass were also caught on crankbaits at the dam.
Rogers City: The weather has been an issue with winds constantly blowing and switching direction. There appears to be a lot of baitfish in the area including smelt and young alewife. Lots of chinook are now staging between Sway Bay and Adams Point. Anglers did well in 30 to 60 feet with spoons, J-plugs, attractors with flies and squid. The best bite was very early or late. Those fishing outside Swan Bay and north towards Forty Mile Point caught lake trout, steelhead, young salmon, and the occasional walleye when trolling spoons.
Presque Isle: Had very good fishing for trout, salmon, and walleye when targeting the areas where baitfish were found. Run lines throughout the water column in 40 to 90 feet. Anglers were north between the two lighthouses or south towards Stoneport.
Alpena: Had slow fishing. Chinook and coho salmon should be staging off the river mouth, and some steelhead should be moving into the bay as the lake cools.
Thunder Bay River: A few chinook, coho, Atlantic salmon and brown trout have been caught when casting spoons and body baits or floating skein. A couple chinook were also caught when trolling body baits and plugs. Smallmouth bass, rock bass, and bullhead were caught when still fishing or floating crawlers.
Oscoda: Fishing was hit-or-miss with only a few lake trout, steelhead, walleye, Atlantic, coho and young chinook caught on spoons, spin-glo’s and body baits. The fish were scattered in 60 to 160 feet with the odd steelhead found as shallow as 30 feet. Pier anglers caught the occasional chinook when casting spoons and crankbaits in the early morning. Smallmouth, channel cats and freshwater drum were hitting crawlers and jigs.
Au Sable River: Channel cats, rock bass and smallmouth bass were hitting crawlers.
Higgins Lake: Those looking for lake trout caught few as the fish are scattered. Anglers will still find smallmouth bass, yellow perch, and rock bass. No word yet on the trout fishing that usually takes place near Big Creek around this time of year.
Tawas: Walleye were caught out past Buoy #2 with spoons and body baits in 50 to 60 feet. Fish were caught inside the bay with crawlers in 15 to 20 feet.
Tawas River: A few chinook salmon were caught when casting spoons.
Au Gres: Had slow walleye fishing. Some perch were caught out past the mouth of the river and down near the Rifle Bar, the Pine River, and in front of Eagle Bay Marina when using minnows in 7 to 15 feet. Largemouth bass were caught near the weed beds when casting or jigging plastics and crawlers near the Pine River. Some nice bluegills were caught on worms inside Northport Marina.
