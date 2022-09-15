NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Ludington: Pere Marquette Lake produced chinook for anglers trolling and jigging.
Manistee: A few chinook were caught by anglers trolling and jigging in the harbor. Out on the shelf, some chinook were caught in 80 to 120 feet of water while fishing 50 to 85 feet down. The north pier was slow for chinook, but a few were caught.
Portage Lake: Anglers reported catching bass and panfish in 16 to 22 feet of water. Water temperatures were still on the warm side.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Houghton Lake: The walleye fishing slowed down. Anglers were doing well catching bluegill. Some pike were caught on purple spinners and black beads.
McCormick Lake, Big Chub Lake and Heart Lake: This is a good time to look for trout during the warm, waning days of summer, and prior to the thermocline mixing up the water temperatures of these lakes by late September. Anglers should try fishing above the thermocline or near it, anywhere from 20 to 30 feet below the surface, either trolling or still fishing. Still fishing at night with bait can be an effective method.
Tawas: Some chinook were caught in the Tawas River while casting spoons, body baits and drifting spawn. There were some walleye and chinook caught out near and past buoy #2 in 60 to 100 feet while trolling crawlers and spoons.
Au Gres and Pine River: Walleye fishing was fair, with some fish caught out near the bell buoy in 20 to 40 feet while trolling flicker shad and crawlers. There were some good catches of perch caught near gravely shoals, and out near the shipping channel while still fishing minnows in 30 to 40 feet. In the Pine River access area, perch anglers caught fish near the Saganing and Pinconning bars in 7 to 25 feet while still fishing minnows. There were some walleye caught in the same areas while trolling flicker shad and crawlers.
Rogers City: Chinooks were staging off Swan Bay. Anglers were trolling anywhere from inside the bay out to 70 feet of water. Anglers were running lines throughout the water column for best results. Anglers were using spoons, J-Plugs, attractors with flies or squids and meat rigs. Greens, blues, silvers, black and white or glow were all good colors. Anglers were doing descent up the lake targeting younger Chinook, steelhead and lake trout along with an occasional coho, mature chinook or walleye. The best water was anywhere from 40 feet of water and out. Spoons were mostly used and deployed throughout the water column. There were a good number of steelhead around as they were keyed in on the young of the year smelt. The younger chinook, coho and lake trout were also feeding heavily on them too.
Oscoda: Anglers reported catching chinook in the morning and evenings at the mouth of the river. There were some catches of walleye. In Lake Huron, a mixed bag of lake trout, Atlantic salmon and coho were caught in 40 to 90 feet of water.
Alpena: Lake trout were caught near the humps and at the Nordmeer Wreck. Anglers fishing close to the bottom while adding additional lines throughout the water column may encounter younger chinook, steelhead, coho and maybe walleye.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers were trolling the river early and late for chinook and coho. A few fish were present, but fishing was slow. A few fish entered the river, but it was a very slow bite. Anglers were trolling flatfish spoons and body baits. Anglers were also fishing up towards the dam, but it was slow.
upper peninsula
Little Bay de Noc: Walleye anglers reported good fishing. Anglers were trolling or jigging near Gladstone, close to the first reef and by No See-um Creek. Perch anglers had variable results, with spotty success. Anglers were focused on the Days River and out in front of Kipling along weed edges.
