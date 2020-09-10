Inconsistent late summer weather has made things difficult for anglers, especially on the big waters. The recent storms and strong winds will change fishing conditions. Fall fishing is beginning to take shape.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Yellow perch fishing is getting underway on the large inland lakes in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. The action is not full speed yet, but anglers are finding fish on their fall feeding grounds.
Harbor Springs: Anglers continue to fish around Harbor Point and east where lake trout, chinook, and coho were caught. Lake trout and cisco were caught near the bottom north of Harbor Point in 100 to 110 feet.
Petoskey: Though salmon fishing was very slow, boats were still trolling from the breakwall to Bay Harbor. The few fish taken were found deep at 100 feet down. A few salmon were seen jumping inside the breakwall. Pier anglers targeting salmon reported low catch rates. Those fishing along the beach caught a couple fish when floating spawn or casting crankbaits.
Charlevoix: Boats targeting salmon reported slow action with only a couple caught 100 feet down in 120 feet. Salmon were seen inside the breakwall and near the slip at the cement plant and a couple were hooked in shallower water when trolling or casting.
A few lake trout were caught near the Red Can at South Point in 120 feet and out near Nine Mile Point in 170 feet. Some are starting to shore fish near the cement plant freighter slip, but the water level is so high this year that it is very difficult to get to areas where anglers normally would fish in waders. Smallmouth fishing in the channel was a bit tough, but the bigger fish typically stay in the channel area through October. Tyr crawlers or leeches on the bottom.
Boyne River: Salmon are moving in and are being found at the dam and at the mouth. Multiple kings were checked at the mouth of the river along with a few coho.
Boardman River: Had reports of coho and chinook being caught.
Frankfort: The weather has restricted access but those trolling the pier heads and jigging in the bay have caught fish. Coho were reported in Platte Bay.
Betsie River: Chinook salmon are moving into the river at a steady pace.
Portage Lake: Had no angler activity due to the weather.
Manistee: Fishing was slow. Anglers marked fish in close and around the piers. The action shifted to jigging in Manistee Lake. Those trolling the channel had little luck but marked some salmon.
Manistee River: Salmon fishing was decent with fresh fish moving up into the river.
Ludington: Chinook salmon were caught near the pier heads and at Big Sable Point by those using spoons and J-plugs. A couple coho and steelhead were caught in 180 to 280 feet when boats could get out.
Pere Marquette Lake: Boat anglers trolling and jigging caught a few chinook salmon.
Pere Marquette River: Also had decent salmon fishing, especially in the lower stretches. A couple nice steelhead have also been caught.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Cheboygan: Catch rates were hit-or-miss depending on the wind. Those trolling caught Chinook and pink salmon on spoons, meat rigs, J-plugs, and flies. Fish were both suspended and on the bottom.
Cheboygan River: Salmon are moving into the river and there was a push of fish after the rain. There was no harvest during the south wind as the river was full of weeds. Bass and a couple walleye were caught at the dam on worms and crankbaits.
Burt and Mullett Lake: Perch fishing is starting to pick up.
Rogers City: The unstable weather pattern especially the wind has taken a toll on fishing including the adult Chinook fishery at Swan Bay. Anglers were marking lots of fish including baitfish however the bite was shut down. There was a small window of activity either before sunrise or well after dark. Most were using spoons, meat rigs, bombers, or J-plugs throughout the water column in 70 feet. Look for structure and baitfish.
Presque Isle: Anglers continue to catch salmon and trout including the occasional Atlantic, coho and walleye in 40 to 130 feet with spoons, meat rigs, J-plugs, and body baits. Hot colors were green, orange, blue and silver, black and white, or glow early and late.
Alpena: A few lake trout, steelhead and walleye were caught by those trolling spoons or spin-glo’s in 70 to 140 feet. Smallmouth bass were caught in front of the harbor when casting jigs and crankbaits.
Thunder Bay River: The numbers were still low, but a couple Chinook salmon and steelhead were caught when casting spoons and crankbaits. Those using crawlers caught smallmouth bass, channel cats, and rock bass.
Oscoda: The lake is cooling down and the fish have been scattered. Lake trout, steelhead, walleye, and the odd Chinook were caught in 80 to 160 feet. Pier anglers caught bass and channel cats on crawlers.
Au Sable River: Had slow fishing. A few smallmouth bass, rock bass, channel cats, and undersized walleye were caught on crawlers.
Higgins Lake: The lake has been rough, and few anglers have been out. Those targeting lake trout reported few catches as the fish were scattered. Anglers are still getting smallmouth bass, a few perch, and some rock bass.
Houghton Lake: Walleye fishing was slow but catch rates were starting to pick up a bit with the cooler temperatures. Largemouth bass were found off the middle grounds.
Tawas: Good numbers of walleye were caught out near Buoys 4 & 6 when trolling a crawler harness in 15 to 20 feet. Those trolling out past the point caught several steelhead, some walleye, and the occasional Chinook salmon with spoons in 50 to 70 feet. Rock bass, catfish, bowfin, and small perch were caught off the pier when using minnows and crawlers.
Tawas River: Those using crawlers, spinners and body baits caught both large and smallmouth bass and some rock bass at Gateway Park.
Au Gres: Walleye fishing was slow however some fair catches of yellow perch were taken down by the Rifle Bar with minnows in 15 to 20 feet. A few limit catches were taken near the entrance of Eagle Bay and near the Saganing and Pinconning Bars in 7 to 15 feet when using minnows.
Au Gres River: Catfish and bluegills were caught on crawlers.
