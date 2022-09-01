NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
West Grand Traverse Bay: Chinook and coho were caught in the hole in front of the Boardman River, 50 to 80 feet down was best. Some salmon and trout were also caught in front of the white wall.
East Grand Traverse Bay: Chinook and coho were caught out from Center Road Boat Launch shelf down to the Horseshoe and also out by Deepwater Pointe. Water depths of 120 to 150 feet of water were good fishing 50 to 75 feet down. Lake trout fishing was good in 90 to 100 feet of water close to bottom. There were no reports on any cisco catches yet, but they should be schooling up any time soon. Those trying for bass reported slow fishing, mostly only catching single digits per trip in 30 feet of water.
Frankfort: Anglers inside the harbor and off the wall were reporting moderate numbers of chinook with better numbers in the evening. Coho were also being reported out front and around the herring hole.
Platte Bay: Coho salmon were just beginning to stage in Platte Bay with a few early run fish starting to hit the river as well. Anglers targeting coho salmon in Lake Michigan did well jigging 1-1.5 oz. jigs or by trolling with typical salmon targeted gear. For the river anglers, floating setups worked best with spawn or bead rigs. Reminder: On the Platte River it shall be unlawful to use other than one single-pointed unweighted hook measuring ½” or less from point to shank.
Manistee: Salmon were caught in 30 to 40 feet of water outside the pierheads and in the harbor and channel from anglers trolling and jigging. Green and glow-colored spoons and J-Plugs worked best. A few chinook were caught from the piers while casting spoons both late at night and early in the morning.
Ludington: Salmon and a few steelhead were caught at Big Sable Point, in 45 to 60 feet of water outside the pierheads, in the harbor, and in Pere Marquette Lake from anglers both trolling and jigging. Green and glow spoons, flies, and J-Plugs worked well. Some chinook were caught from the piers with spoons during lowlight hours.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Houghton Lake: Anglers were catching bluegill in 9-11 feet of water while using small leeches and wax worms. The walleye fishing was slow.
Tawas: There was some walleye, coho salmon and brown trout caught in 70 to 90 feet out past buoy 2 and south towards the Bell Buoy in 30 to 40 feet while trolling spoons, flicker shad and crawlers. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were some bluegill and small perch caught while still fishing crawlers and minnows.
Au Gres: There were some good catches of walleye caught between Lookout Point and Au Gres Point in 25 to 35 feet while trolling flicker shad and crawlers. At Pine River Access, there were some walleye caught out near the catfish hole and the Saganing and Pinconning bars in 15 to 20 feet while trolling crawlers and flicker shad. There were also some reports of perch caught in the same areas in 12 to 165 feet while still fishing with minnows.
Rogers City: Chinook salmon fishing effort was dominating the fishery though results were mixed. With cooperative weather, quite a few anglers were fishing the very early morning and twilight hours and reporting mixed results. Anglers were fishing in about 50 to 90 feet of water primarily near Swan Bay and Adams Point. Salmon were reported in approximately even numbers using both spoons and meat rigs. There was very little thermocline present and recent winds stirred up the temperature once again, so anglers were spacing lines throughout the water column to find fish. Many of the chinook were in the low to mid-teens size, with many boat anglers reporting results of at least one fish. Those with better luck might be able to get three or four with an incidental lake trout mixed in here and there.
Cheboygan River: Salmon were caught off the pier and by boat anglers trolling the river channel. Only chinook catches were reported. Salmon were seen at the spillway below the dam. Lures like wobbling crankbaits, inline spinners, and spoons were best for enticing salmon to strike. They generally were biting lures more out of aggression than appetite this time of year.
