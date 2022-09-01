Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&