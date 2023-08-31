NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
West Grand Traverse Bay: The thermocline varied with strong north and south winds, however it was anywhere from 60 to 100 feet down. Salmon fishing was good in the hole in front of the Boardman River. Fishing near the white walls slowed down but anglers reported a few salmon caught there. Using plugs, white flasher with flies, meat, and spoons all caught fish. Anglers reported catching a few coho. Smallmouth bass fishing was good in 20 to 40 feet of water; bass were still deep. Very few salmon were reported in the Boardman River.
East Grand Traverse Bay: Like West Bay, the thermocline varied anywhere from 60 to 100+ feet down. Salmon fishing was good on the south end of the bay from the Center Rd. Launch to South Bank, and up the east side to Deepwater Point. Flasher fly, meat, spoons, and plugs all worked well.
Petoskey/Harbor Springs: Salmon fishing on both the north and south side of Little Traverse Bay was productive depending on the day. Both the mornings and evenings provided success. Trolling anywhere in 75 to 150 feet of water at half the water column landed fish. Chinooks, cohos, and lake trout were reported. Trolling green, black, and silver spoons and flies was the most successful, however, the plug bite was getting better. Those fishing the Bear River reported the occasional Chinook and coho bite.
Frankfort: The Chinook numbers were good with anglers also reporting good sizes. Anglers were in 100 to 150 feet of water and worked the top 50 to 70 feet early in the morning and a bit deeper as the sun moved up. The pier and jigging slowed with anglers reporting low numbers, but the Chinooks that moved into the bay were not running up the river. Anglers reported coho in the area and they were hitting on three color or sliders around 25 to 35 feet down.
Onekama: Straight out and heading north anglers in 90 to 120 feet of water who worked the top 70 feet reported good numbers of Chinook in the early morning and at sunset. Meat rigs landed good numbers with black and green’s working best.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Presque Isle: Anglers reported good trout fishing straight out of the harbor in depths of 90 to 120 feet of water. Spoons and dodgers with spin glows worked well 40 to 60 feet down. A few Chinook and walleyes were caught on lead cores that were ran from 20 to 40 feet. North of the lighthouse to Thompson Harbor had decent catches of Chinook, steelhead, and trout. With temperatures in the 40’s, anglers reported most fish being caught in the top 45 feet of water in depths of 60 to 110 feet. Those targeting walleye reported fishing as slow and scattered.
Cheboygan River: Most boat anglers trolled between the channel buoys and the pier head. Salmon were caught but, not in great numbers. Shore anglers had the most success casting spoons off the pier. Fish were caught at the dam, though numbers were low. Early morning continued to be the time when the salmon were most active. Smallmouth and pike were still available in the lower stretches of river, though few people were targeting them.
Rockport: Anglers going out around Middle Island caught good amounts of walleye, as well as the occasional Chinook, steelhead, and lake trout in depths varying from 70 to 100 feet of water. Near Stoneport in 80 to 90 feet of water was the best spot for anglers targeting Chinook. Anglers reported having the best luck using spoons and meet rigs.
Alpena: Cool water moving into the bay brought in Chinooks. Anglers reported salmon to be scattered across the bay in depths of 25 to 40 feet of water. J-plugs and spoons caught a few fish when ran 10 to 20 feet down. Greens, blues, and silver baits had the most success. Walleye were reported to be scattered with the most consistent catches coming from 40 to 50 feet of water towards Scarecrow Island and the Thunder Bay Islands. Crankbaits and spoons worked best in the middle of the water column. A few catfish, pike, and bass were caught fishing the pier head, Grass Island, and the shallows around Sulphur Island.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers targeting Chinook reported slow fishing with only a few being caught while trolling plugs early and late in the day. A few fish were seen surfacing from the pier head to the 9th street dam. Walleye and smallmouth bass were caught around Lamar Park floating crawlers late in the evenings. Spinner baits and large spinners were productive on pike along the pier and boat harbor.
Tawas/Au Gres: Both Tawas and Au Gres saw low fishing pressure due to weather. Walleye and perch catches were come and go. Anglers reported that the fish were out there, they just weren’t biting. Some anglers reported seeing a few sheepshead, an occasional bowfin, as well as some catfish. Bluegill and crappie fishing was decent for anglers fishing from the shore of tributaries in the Au Gres area.
Oscoda/Au Sable: Due to rough water, fishing pressure was down. Some anglers reported catching a few Chinook off the pier in the morning using spoons and stick baits.
Rogers City: Anglers mostly fished Swan Bay as the Chinooks were staging. They were fishing anywhere from inside the bay out to 90 feet of water. Anglers used downriggers, planer boards with lead core and copper, dipsies, and running lines throughout the water column for best results. Anglers fished with spoons, j plugs, flashers with squids and flies, and meat rigs. Good colors to use were greens, oranges, black and white, yellow, and glow stuff early and late. The salmon bite was the best after sunset or in the early morning hours before the sun rises. Anglers were heavily focused on fishing salmon with low fishing pressure for other species.
