NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Grand Traverse Bays: Lake trout moved to deeper water, and chinook salmon were caught off the north end of the bays.
Charlevoix: Fishing pressure was low due to bad weather conditions with high winds. Anglers fishing early morning found the most success looking for the temperature break. Fishing anywhere between 75 to 150 feet of water produced some results of chinook and coho salmon. Those fishing the piers had very low success targeting smallmouth bass. The occasional channel catfish and coho salmon were reported while fishing off the ends of the piers.
Petoskey/Harbor Springs: Salmon anglers fishing in Little Traverse Bay had their best luck fishing the southern half of the bay. Darker Chinook salmon were reported in higher densities fishing from boats, while those fishing the Bear River reported a slow increase of fish activity. Lake trout anglers fishing the north line of the refuge continued to have very good success.
Frankfort: Anglers reported good catches of chinook salmon with the early morning bite producing the best catches. Using spoons and lead core worked well, with the meat bite landing the biggest catches using 8 color with meat or flies. Best results were in 120 to 200 feet of water and trolling 70 to 90 feet down. Coho salmon were reported to be caught as well by anglers, especially in Platte Bay where anglers reported bites while trolling and jigging.
Manistee: Salmon fishing on Lake Michigan was steady as the fish move closer to spawning season.
Onekama: The Barrel is still producing good catches of chinook salmon in the morning and at sunset. Anglers who worked the top 60 feet of water with spoons and plugs reported the best results.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Presque Isle: Anglers reported fish scattered in depths of 90 to 160 feet of water with water temperatures in the mid 60’s to 70 degrees. Lake trout were taken straight out of the harbor to the new lighthouse when fishing close to bottom with flasher/ spin glows and spoons. A few chinooks, coho, and walleye were taken while fishing the middle of the column in 90 to 140 feet of water. Walleyes were found from north bay to black point in depths of 50 to 70 feet of water. Best results came from crankbaits ran at 20 to 40 feet down.
Cheboygan River/Lake Huron: The salmon run came earlier than expected in Cheboygan this year. Boat anglers caught them within the Cheboygan River channel as well as further offshore. Salmon were also found off the pier and at the dam, though the pier tends to be more productive during this early part of the run. Pier anglers can also expect to catch northern pike on salmon lures. Time of day can make a big difference on whether or not salmon bite. Early in the morning (before sunrise) has been the best in Cheboygan.
Rockport: Anglers reported fair catches of walleye from false Presque Isle to Middle Island. Spoons and crankbaits were productive 15 to 25 feet down over 50 to 70 feet of water. Lake trout fishing was good from 60 to 110 feet of water while running flasher/ spin glows and spoons. Spoons ran at 20 to 50 feet were producing steelhead, Atlantics, and a decent number of chinooks. Early and late in the day was most productive for chinooks with green, chartreuse, and watermelon spoons working best.
Alpena/Thunder Bay River: Those targeting catfish had hit and miss results late evenings from 9th Avenue Bridge to Mill Island Park. Pier anglers reported fishing as slow. A few bass, pike, and pan fish were caught using crawlers and crankbaits. Walleyes in the bay were difficult to find with the most results coming from North Point and the deeper waters around Scarecrow Island. Weather permitting the waters around Thunder Bay Island to the humps were giving up lake trout, Chinook, coho, steelhead and Atlantics. Fish were widely scattered so running lines at all depths had the best results. Anglers reported a few Chinooks had made their way inside the bay with spoons, plugs, and flies catching a few fish.
Tawas: Anglers fishing in 60 to 70 feet of water caught about half the limit of walleye, 3-5 fish, with reports of a couple steelhead being caught while fishing for walleye as well. Yellow perch were targeted more and caught in good numbers around structure in the bay. Anglers fishing for catfish from shore at Gateway Park had a little bit of luck, and reported catching largemouth bass there.
Oscoda/Au Sable: Anglers reported catching smallmouth bass with the occasional walleye.
Rogers City: Chinook salmon started to stage off Swan Bay. Due to warm water fish were not biting well. Anglers reported catching few very early before daybreak and a few after dark. Anglers were running lines throughout the water column for best results. Spoons, flashers with flies, squids or meat rigs with flashers were catching the fish. Anglers reported using downriggers, dipseys, lead core, and copper off boards. The best depths were anywhere from 20 to 120 feet of water. There were quite a few walleye taken incidentally from anglers targeting salmon. When cold water comes in the fishing is better, so pay attention to the winds and plan to fish then for better results. Anglers reported very little other species taken lately as most anglers focused on salmon. Lake trout were reported to be caught out deep in 120 feet of water or more. Fishing close to the bottom with big flashers and spin glows or green spoons has given anglers success.
