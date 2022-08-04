NW LOWER PENINSULA
Frankfort: Anglers were starting to see better numbers of chinook salmon. Trolling the bank in 120 to 180 feet of water and setting lures 70 to 90 down was working well. Several 25-lb-plus chinook were landed on flies, meat rigs, and spoons, with green being a more popular color. Anglers at Platte Bay were reporting very good numbers of lake trout by jigging or bouncing the bottom with cow bells.
Onekama: Anglers trolling out front, through the barrel and off the golf course, were reporting moderate numbers of chinook with a higher average of smaller ones. Lake trout were also being reported in the same areas.
Portage Lake: Water temperatures were on the rise, so the catches were being reported on the drops or in 18 to 21 feet of water. Catches of perch were reported in the northwest corner near the stub pier.
NE LOWER PENINSULA
Tawas: Anglers reported that the walleye fishing was very good with some limits caught down near the north side of the Charity Island in 15 to 25 feet, south of the “crib” in 60 feet and east of buoy #2 in 60 to 70 feet. Flicker shad, crawlers and spoons all caught fish. There were a few steelhead, brown trout and coho salmon caught out in 60 to 70 feet off spoons out past buoy #2. On the pier at the State Harbor, there were some largemouth and smallmouth bass and rock bass caught while casting spinners, plastics and crawlers. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were a few largemouth and smallmouth bass, and pumpkin seed fish caught while casting plastics, spinners and still fishing with crawlers.
Alpena: The lake trout fishing was steady near Thunder Bay Island and the at the humps. Best depths were in 80 to 140 feet of water and fishing near bottom. Anglers were using Dodgers, Spin-N-Glos and Spin-N-Glo flies. Anglers were also running lines high and picking up a few coho salmon and an occasional pink salmon and walleye on spoons. A few steelhead were also caught.
Thunder Bay Bay: Walleye anglers were starting to pick up a few walleye, but its hit or miss. Anglers were trolling crankbaits or night crawler harnesses for best results. The best depths were in 15 to 35 feet of water. Good places to try were Sulphur Island, Scarecrow Island, along North Shore or North Point. A lot of walleye were caught in the main basin.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers were catching smallmouth bass, rock bass and freshwater drum while using live bait.
Au Gres: Walleye fishing was very good with lots of limits caught in 15 to 20 feet near the bell buoy in 12 to 18 feet, down near the shipwreck in 25 to 30 feet, and near the Saganing and Pinconning bars in 10 to 15 feet. Both crawlers and flicker shads were catching fish. There were some good reports of largemouth and smallmouth bass caught along the weed beds and near structure while casting plastics, spinners and body baits.
Rogers City: The best chance for salmon was very early in the morning or very late in the evening. The best depths were in 65 to 120 feet of water. Anglers were running lines throughout the water column. Best baits were spoons, dodgers with flies or squids, j-plugs, or flasher and cut-bait rigs. Anglers should try glow stuff early and late. Black, greens, blues, oranges and silvers up high were doing well. Look for lake trout in deep water structures and look for cold water near the bottom. Dodgers with Spin-N-Glos or cowbells with Spin-N-Glos did well for lake trout. A few walleye were starting to show up in catches. A few anglers were using crank baits and nightcrawler harnesses. The best depths were in 15 to 25 feet of water or 35 to 60 feet and fish them suspended.
Cheboygan River: The walleye fishing was slow. Smallmouth continued to be the primary fish to target for both shore and boat anglers. Anglers were catching channel catfish and pike were commonly caught off the pier.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Muskegon: The salmon action started to pick up over the past week. Boat anglers were finding salmon 65 to 130 feet down in 140 to 250 feet of water. A mix of glow spoons, meat rigs, and green or white flies all worked well. The bite was good during low light conditions. The pier action was slow for freshwater drum.
Grand Haven: Boat anglers found the salmon action to be fair in 120 to 220 feet of water. The best bite was 65 to 140 down on green flies and meat rigs. During low light conditions glow spoons worked well. Pier anglers found the freshwater drum action to be slow.
St. Joseph: Perch fishing was inconsistent. Anglers did well fishing in 35 to 40 feet of water. Most of the fish were caught south of the piers. The same situation was occurring north of the piers as well. Salmon fishing was good. The best water was deep water early in the week and towards the end of the week the fish moved in quite a bit. Both were well beyond 100 feet of water. Anglers were catching quite a few Chinook and steelhead. There were also some lake trout caught as well. Meat rigs and spoons were catching most of these fish. Pier anglers had very slow fishing for steelhead. Anglers fishing the river were catching catfish on nightcrawlers and cut bait.
South Haven: Salmon fishing was on the slow side but there were a few fish caught. The best water was around 100 feet of water. There was a mixed bag of lake trout and chinook salmon caught. Most of the fish were caught on spoons. Pier fishing was very slow for steelhead and other species as well. Perch fishing was also very slow. Boats were fishing both north and south of the piers from 40 to 70 feet of water.
