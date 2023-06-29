Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.