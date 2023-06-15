NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Manistee: Salmon fishing was very slow this past week. Very few chinook salmon were caught. A few brown trout were caught on the south pier while using alewife. The perch action was hit or miss on the north pier. Anglers had a hard time looking for summer run steelhead.
Ludington: Salmon fishing was very slow with minimal numbers coming in. A few chinook salmon were caught to the south in 75 to 100 feet of water while fishing 25 to 50 feet down. A few steelhead were caught near Big Sable Point, all from the top 30 feet. The perch action on the pier was hit or miss.
East Grand Traverse Bay: The tip of East Bay off Mission Point continued to give up limit catches of lake trout with occasional cisco mixed in when trolling. Green Spin Doctors with black dots with blue or green Whirly Gigs with fly worked best. Casting gold blade baits in 20 to 40 feet of water off the northwest tip of Mission Point was excellent for cisco.
West Grand Traverse Bay: Anglers were targeting smallmouth bass and releasing what they caught. The area was starting to get very busy with pleasure boaters as we’re coming into the summer season. The Northport boat launch is now open.
Leland: Anglers targeting lake trout in shallow waters were successful. Many anglers caught limits, most being good size fish. The chinook salmon were slowly trickling in, typically caught on spoons and spinners. Anglers reported that they were not marking much for bait at all. The water temperature did cool down some in the past week, which seemed to of slowed the fishing down slightly.
Charlevoix: Anglers targeting cisco on the piers had good overall success throughout the weekend and into the beginning of this week. Several limits of cisco, as well as many fish over 20 inches were reported. Anglers were having most success casting shiny spoons while using a combination of jigging, casting, and jerking their baits near the bottom of the channel. Those fishing the Charlevoix Trout Tournament had very good success landing lake trout both north and south of Charlevoix while trolling between 50 and 200 feet deep. Boat anglers also reported a fair number of Chinook salmon, steelhead and the occasional Atlantic salmon.
Petoskey/Harbor Springs: Anglers targeting bass in Little Traverse Bay reported steady numbers of smallmouth bass, primarily fishing on the eastern end using soft plastics on beds. Anglers targeting lake trout found most of their success northwest of Harbor Springs in 65 to 120 feet. The occasional cisco was landed.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Presque Isle: Trout and salmon were found all around the Presque area. While some anglers were taking lake trout and Atlantic salmon in 15 to 25 feet, others were finding them over 60 to 120 feet. Cooler water had fish scattered from top to bottom. Spreading the lines out throughout the water column was productive. Some nice chinook were taken on flasher/fly combos as well as spoons in black/green, purples and greens. Higher sets of orange/silvers, gold/green, and watermelon had taken the majority of steelhead and Atlantic salmon. A few walleye were reported to be hanging around Thompson Harbor and some off the shallow structures. Presque Harbor was holding a good number of smallmouth bass along with some pike, rock bass and the occasional Atlantic salmon.
Tawas: Anglers reported good numbers of walleye while trolling in 50 to 60 feet of water. Some were noticed in Tawas Bay. Anglers at the mouth of the Tawas River were catching some perch and smallmouth bass.
Rockport: Anglers were having success trolling the waters around Middle Island. Trout, Atlantic salmon, and chinook salmon were being taken all throughout the water column in 50 to 70 feet of water. UV orange, green, and purple/gold spoons had the best results. Stoneport was giving up nice steelhead along with other silver fish. The 2- 5 color lead cores were taking majority of fish. More pink salmon were showing up as of late.
Alpena: The walleye bite dropped in Thunder Bay as the water temperatures dropped. While a few fish remained close, anglers were struggling to find any success. Best results were around Scarecrow Island in 16 to 30 feet of water. Slow trolling crawlers were taking fish during daylight hours while mid to deep diving crankbaits were getting action after dark. Little to no action was found near Whitefish Bay and the north shore. Very few boats were targeting trout and salmon but those that did had good success around Thunder Bay Island. Trout were taken near bottom in 70 to 90 feet of water on dodgers and spin glos. A few chinook salmon were also taken with Atlantic salmon in the same waters fishing higher in the water column. Spoons in gold/green, orange and watermelon were working well.
Thunder Bay River: Fishing pressure was low on the river. Anglers were taking a few walleye while jigging swimbaits, crawlers and leeches between the Second and Third Street bridges. Catfish, carp, freshwater drum, and smallmouth bass were caught from the pier head all the way to the 9th Street Dam.
Oscoda/Au Sable: Walleye were caught while trolling in 50 to 60 feet of water and anglers were starting to see a rise in numbers of walleye off the pier. Anglers were also targeting more catfish at the mouth, but only a couple were caught.
Cheboygan: In the Cheboygan River, walleye fishing was slow below the dam. Anglers were lucky to land one to two fish. Smallmouth fishing was poor this past week. Out in Lake Huron, lake trout fishing was limited by poor weather. Boat anglers who got out toward Bois Blanc and the reefs didn’t have much success. Some anglers reported that surface temperatures had decreased.
Rogers City: The water was beginning to warm up a little so fish were moving out. With the unstable weather, anglers should start looking for fish around structured points, especially for lake trout. Anglers were fishing up the lake near 40 Mile Point or down the lake near Adams Point. Anglers were also fishing straight out of the harbor on the humps or near Seagull Point. The best depths were anywhere from 50 to 80 feet. Anglers should fish the entire water column for best results. Flashers or attractors with spin glos for the lake trout as well as spoons worked well. Good colors were oranges with silvers, greens, and yellows on the spoons. The Atlantic salmon were high in the water column. Anglers should try fishing the top 15 to 25 feet. Fish liked the regular sized and slim sized spoons. Bright colors oranges, orange and silver, orange and green were working well. The chinook salmon, coho and steelhead were coming in on lines ran throughout the water column targeting everything.
