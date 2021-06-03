The inland waters are warming. Panfish are being caught on leaf worms and wax worms under a bobber. The large and smallmouth bass action was good for those using live and artificial baits.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Charlevoix: Anglers caught a couple lake trout near the bottom in 65 feet when jigging. Pier anglers are still getting cisco in the early morning when using spoons, Swedish pimples, spinners, and blade baits. Lake trout were caught in the channel.
Petoskey: Lake trout fishing was hit-or-miss as the fish were scattered. A few were caught between here and Bay Harbor. Anglers at the mouth of the river caught smallmouth bass, rock bass, suckers, and bullhead when using worms, minnows, jigs with soft plastics, and crankbaits.
Bear River: Continues to run low. Not many anglers are fishing even though there are still a couple steelhead up near the dam.
Grand Traverse County: Green Lake in Interlochen is producing lots of rock bass and very small perch. Water temperature was just under 60 degrees, so the bass are likely in spawning mode. Panfish should be spawning in the next couple of weeks. Smaller inland lakes in the region are warming much faster and panfish are in the shallows.
Frankfort: King salmon are starting to show up out deep. Boat anglers are heading out to 150 to 170 feet and trolling 40 to 80 feet down with spoons. Water temperatures are still on the cool side, but the fish are hitting if you can find the breaks. Lake trout were suspended out deep.
Onekama: Those heading straight out and trolling to the golf course in 140 to 150 feet caught king salmon, lake trout, and steelhead in the top 80 feet.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Anglers are catching bluegills, crappie, and bass.
Manistee: Boats trolling for lake trout found a few fish in deeper water. Fish were caught within 10 feet of the bottom when trolling dodgers and spin-glo’s. The occasional king salmon was also caught.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Burt and Mullet Lakes: Had slow walleye fishing.
Rogers City: Lake trout fishing was excellent with numerous limit catches reported. Structured areas with rocky bottoms were ideal spots as the lakers are full of gobies which live and hide in the rocks. Anglers are running lines throughout the water column with a couple near the bottom and the rest scattered with spoons, cowbells, or dodgers with spin-glo’s. Good colors were green, orange, silver, blue and chartreuse. Surface water temperature was near 50 degrees and the Atlantic salmon should show up soon.
Rockport: Anglers are heading straight out near the Middle Island lighthouse and up towards Stoneport for lake trout. Fish were hitting spin-glo’s with attractors in the bottom 10 feet of waters 35 to 60 feet deep. For Atlantic salmon, run lines in the top 15 feet with bright colored spoons.
Montmorency County: East and West Twin Lake reported moderate success for walleye. Bass fishing has increased.
Higgins Lake: Lake trout were found in 80 to 100 feet with jigging spoons, tube jigs and minnows. Smallmouth bass were caught along the shelfs. Lots of rock bass are being caught.
Houghton Lake: Is experiencing a mayfly hatch. Walleye and some northern pike have been caught. Bass fishing picked up with the warmer weather.
Tawas: A few walleye were caught out near Buoy #2 and south towards the Charity Islands in 25 to 40 feet when using crawlers and crankbaits. Good lake trout action out past Buoy #2 in 60 to 75 feet when using spoons.
Tawas River: Had good smallmouth action at Gateway Park when using jigs and swim baits. Rock bass, bluegills and perch were caught on crawlers.
Au Gres: Walleye were caught straight out from the river and south of Pt. Au Gres near the shipping channel in 35 to 40 feet. Most were using crawlers or crankbaits.
Pine River: Anglers caught largemouth bass, pike, walleye, and rock bass off the dock at the Pine River Access when using crawlers, swim baits, and spoons.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULALake Erie: Walleye were caught by those trolling near the River Raisin buoys. Most were taken on a crawler harness and bottom bouncer or reef runners. The hot color was chartreuse. The fish cleaning station at Sterling was very busy.
Washtenaw County: Bass fishing activity and success remains consistent across the county. Anglers on Ford Lake caught primarily smallmouth bass with a variety of soft plastics. Those on the Portage Lake Chain caught largemouth bass.
Lake St. Clair: Walleye and some perch were taken in the shipping channel in 16 to 31 feet with a crawler harness. The fish were right on the bottom. Walleye were caught at the Metro Park with blue and purple artificial lures. Anglers found bass and pike in clear water along the flats near the North Channel. Walleye anglers caught and released musky when using small artificial lures. The Clinton River Cutoff Access is open once again.
Port Sanilac: Those trolling downriggers, planer boards and dipsy divers with spoons and body baits in 60 to 80 feet caught lake trout, coho and steelhead.
Harbor Beach: A coupe steelhead and salmon were taken a little north of the harbor in 100 to 125 feet when using bright colored spoons 25 to 80 feet down. Lake trout were caught straight out and to the north in 120 to 150 feet on dodgers with spin-glo’s near the bottom. Green, orange and blue were good colors. A couple walleye were taken closer to shore when using spoons and small body baits. Try perch colored or green and silver spoons and body baits.
Port Austin: A few smallmouth bass were caught inside Eagle Bay. Those wading in the Willow River also caught bass when casting tube baits, spinners, and leeches. Saginaw Bay: Northeast winds slowed walleye fishing, but the bite should pick back up. Fishing was hit-or-miss on the inner east side of the bay. Walleye were caught in the Slot between Sebewaing and Quanicassee, and a few out in deeper water east of Buoy #1. Pike were caught in shallow water with artificial baits.
Saginaw River: A couple boats found the occasional walleye when trolling the lower river with crawlers. Shore anglers caught channel cats and a good number of freshwater drum when using worms at Smith Park.
Tittabawassee River: Bass anglers caught large and smallmouth when casting a variety of artificial baits.Ontonagon: When anglers can get out, fishing was good. Surface water temperatures were in the high 40’s to low 50’s depending on wind direction.
Anglers are finding lake trout along with a few coho, steelhead, and brown trout in 100 feet of so. Most of the lake trout were on the small side.
Ontonagon River: Those chasing walleye had success when trolling, drifting, and jigging however they are sorting through a lot of small ones to get a few keepers.
Keweenaw Bay: Boat anglers caught lake trout, coho, and steelhead in deeper water. In Huron Bay, anglers were getting some walleye. Lake trout were caught east of Huron Bay.
Marquette: Anglers are catching a good number of lake trout in 160 to 200 feet. A few coho and steelhead were also caught.
Munising: Fishing was slow for boat and shore anglers especially with the northwest winds. Only a few small splake and coho have been caught.
Grand Marais: Pier anglers continued to do well for whitefish when using a single egg. The odd coho was also caught. Most of the whitefish were 12 to 13 inches. Fishing pressure was high in the morning with lots of anglers out. Favorable winds are from the northwest. Once the winds switch from the south the whitefish will move out. Boat anglers are starting to target more lake trout, coho and steelhead though catch rates were spotty.
Munuscong Bay: Had good walleye fishing.
Detour: Walleye were caught on the north side of Drummond Island in Scotts Bay. Trout and salmon were caught in the shipping channel between Detour and the island. Most fish were Atlantic salmon.
Cedarville and Hessel: Pike fishing has picked up around the Les Cheneuax Islands.
