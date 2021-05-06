High winds and cooler temperatures continue to slow the bite. Rivers and streams are experiencing lower water levels. Fly hatches have been slightly delayed this year with the cold weather.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Charlevoix: The docks are in at the public launch near Ferry Beach however there were no docks at the Township launch by the salmon weir. The fish cleaning station at the Ferry Beach launch is open. Strong winds have kept boat anglers off the big lake. Water temperature in the channel was 39 degrees. Some are starting to head out for walleye after dark when the wind dies down. Pier anglers reported slow catch rates. One lake trout was caught off the end of the pier in the early morning.
Lake Charlevoix: Anglers were getting some cisco.
Petoskey: No boats have been out. Angler pressure was very light at the mouth of the river and on the piers. A couple northern pike were caught near the beach when casting jigs or spinners.
Bear River: Still had some steelhead below the dam, but not as many as a couple weeks ago. There are still suckers and planter brown trout in the river as well. Most anglers are using spawn bags, beads, and flies.
Harbor Springs: A couple boats have been going out consistently and targeting lake trout. Fish were found off Harbor Point and further north in 100 to 130 feet when trolling spoons and spin-glo’s. The fish are near the bottom and eating mainly gobies.
Grand Traverse County: The trout and walleye opener were off to a slow start. Only a few trout were observed being caught on some small streams.
Lake Leelanau: Walleye were caught on the north end of the North Lake before sunrise and after sunset.
Missaukee County: Brook trout were caught on the Clam River and a couple brown trout were caught on Hopkins Creek.
Manistee: Lake trout were caught both north and south of the harbor. Fish were close to shore and out to 80 feet. A few chinook were also caught. Pier anglers had no luck.
Manistee River: Anglers are getting the occasional trout and some walleye.
Ludington: Those trolling caught good numbers of lake trout both north and south of the harbor in 30 to 60 feet. Pier fishing was slow although a coho was landed on spawn and a couple smallmouth bass were caught off the stub pier.
Pentwater: When the weather permits, pier anglers caught walleye and coho. Lake trout and brown trout were caught in 10 to 15 feet off Little Point Sable.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Recent heavy rain had some streams and tributaries over their banks including the East Branch of the Black River and the upper most section of the Sturgeon River. Cold and rainy weather has kept inland lake temperatures in the low 50’s.
Rogers City: Windy weather has slowed fishing on the big lake. Those getting out had to so some searching as the fish were scattered. The better fishing was in 45 to 60 feet and running lines throughout the water column. Try dodgers and cowbells with spin-glo’s or spoons off Forty Mile Point, Seagull Point or south towards Swan Bay and Adams Point.
Alpena: Lake trout are being taken straight out of the harbor and near Thunder Bay Island in 40 to 60 feet with dodgers and spin-glo’s or spoons. Anglers casting from the wall had limited success as the water is still cold.
Thunder Bay River: Suckers are still present however the numbers are dwindling. Some steelhead are being taken when drifting spawn under a bobber or beads. Anglers are also casting a variety of body baits and spoons. Boats were trolling and jigging for walleye, but the water is cold and catch rates were slow.
Oscoda: Strong winds have kept most boat anglers off the water. Pier anglers casting for steelhead had no luck.
Au Sable River: Steelhead and walleye were caught upstream and near Foote Dam when drifting spawn and crawlers. Some nice brown trout were caught on the South Branch between Wallace Park and the Steckert Bridge.
Houghton Lake: It has been too windy to get out on the lake. Those fishing the canals caught a few small crappie and those over at the Reedsburg Dam have caught bass and pike.
Tawas: Those trolling caught a couple walleye along with the occasional chinook or lake trout. Walleye and Atlantic salmon were found near the reef in 15 to 25 feet when trolling body baits or jigging spoons. Pier anglers caught some perch on minnows however they did a lot of sorting to get a few keepers.
Tawas River: Fishing was slow at Gateway Park with only a few small perch caught.
Au Gres: Fishing has been slow. Anglers managed to catch and release some largemouth bass when using jigs.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Lake Erie: Walleye are moving back from the river and are starting to hit on crawlers. In the morning anglers did well in 12 to 16 feet and were moving out to at least 22 feet as the sun come up when trolling bandits or a crawler harness 20 to 30 feet back. Silver and chrome were good colors. Those targeting catfish just south of the River Raisin did well including limit catches when using shrimp on the bottom.
Detroit River: Walleye were caught in the Trenton Channel and down near the mouth.
Lake St. Clair: Boat and shore anglers are catching and releasing a good number of smallmouth bass.
Port Sanilac: Boats trolling for trout and salmon caught lake trout in 40 to 55 feet using planer boards with body baits and down riggers with lead core and spoons. A couple walleye were caught west of the harbor when trolling crankbaits. A couple steelhead were caught off the breakwall when casting small spoons.
Harbor Beach: Lake trout and a couple steelhead were caught in all depths including 30 to 60 feet as the fish were scattered. Some were fishing in 100 to 115 feet while looking for big lake trout.
Port Austin: Was slow with only a couple boats trolling crankbaits for walleye west of the harbor.
Saginaw Bay: Walleye were caught near Sailboat Buoy B in 20 feet with crawlers. Smallmouth bass were caught and released when using crankbaits at Pinconning Park. On the east side, strong winds had the walleye scattered. Near Quanicassee, a couple walleye were taken in 8 to 10 feet. Shore fishing was slow. Off Sebewaing, walleye were scattered throughout the Slot.
A few boats were fishing in 22 to 24 feet along the Bar with a crawler harness or body baits. Crappie were caught in the Sebewaing River by boat anglers, but the bite was starting to slow. Pike were caught in the Sebewaing Marina when using artificial baits or minnows under a bobber. Those fishing Wildfowl Bay caught and released bass.
Saginaw River: Those targeting walleye reported some success since the opener. Yellow perch were caught at Bay Harbor Marina.
Tittabawassee River: White bass are just starting to show up. The walleye bite slowed with very few limits caught downstream of the Dow Dam when casting plugs. Elsewhere, catches were 1-2 per boat.
Chippewa River: Was producing some walleye.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Water temperatures on the inland lakes were in the mid-50’s to 60 degrees. A few bass are starting to make beds.
St. Joseph: Poor weather has forced boat anglers to fish very shallow due to lake conditions. Salmon fishing and pier fishing were slow.
South Haven: Wind and waves have kept fishing pressure down. Boat anglers caught a few salmon and lake trout in 60 feet or so. Pier fishing was slow for all species.
Kalamazoo River: Walleye fishing has been slow with only a few fish taken on Hot-n-Tots or a crawler harness anywhere downstream of New Richmond.
Grand Haven: Boat anglers reported the yellow perch action as hit-or-miss. Pier fishing was slow with only a couple freshwater drum caught in the channel when using minnows and worms.
Grand River near Grand Rapids: The spring steelhead run is nearing the end. Those targeting suckers will find a good number of fish. The walleye opener has been slow. A few crappie were caught at the Bass River Recreation Area.
Morrison Lake: Was producing the occasional crappie.
Muskegon: When the weather allowed, boat anglers caught a few lake trout when trolling in 30 to 60 feet.
Muskegon River: Has had walleye anglers below Croton Dam since the opener. Those targeting pike have found a few fish. A few brook trout were caught in Cedar Creek. Water levels are still low and only small boats have been able to launch at most of the access sites.
White Lake: Was producing some bass, pike, bluegills, and a few perch along the south shore. A few walleye and brown trout were caught in the channel.
UPPER PENINSULA
Ontonagon: Steelhead being caught in the lake means spring is here. Warmer weather did help the bite as angles caught coho, lake trout, steelhead, brown trout, and the occasional Chinook.
Little Bay De Noc: Anglers were getting some perch near the First Reef off Kipling and to the north. A few smallmouth bass were caught near the mouth of the Ford River.
Manistique River: Was producing a fair number of steelhead.
Munising: Windy and cooler weather has meant fewer boats heading out. Water temperatures remain in the 30’s. Those targeting coho had poor catch rates although a few nice splake were caught. Limits of lake trout were reported with the average fish being 4-5 pounds. Shore and pier anglers caught a couple steelhead or splake.
Grand Marais: Anglers continue to do well for whitefish with limit catches reported. Though most fish were 13 inches or so, a few bigger ones were also caught.
Luce County: Trout lakes were producing some very nice brook trout.
St. Marys River: Perch fishing slowed. Lake trout were caught off Detour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.