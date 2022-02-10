Anglers are reminded to report marked and tagged fish they may encounter while fishing. Fisheries managers are continuously monitoring fish populations using clipped and marked fish. Reports can be made by filling out our Eyes in the Field form.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Charlevoix: Anglers were catching cisco in 50 to 100 feet of water. Fishing earlier in the day provided the best action.
Portage Lake: Pike fishing was decent with several small fish caught and an occasional keeper.
Manistee Lake: Decent perch fishing occurred off the 9th street boat launch. Pike fishing was also good.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Tawas: Perch fishing continued to be slow with some smaller fish caught in 12 to 20 feet of water off minnows and waxworms. A few walleye were caught in 15 to 22 feet of water off jigs and spoons tipped with minnows.
Au Gres: Some small perch and walleye were caught in the Au Gres river off jigs and spoons tipped with minnows. There were some reports of walleye caught out past Pt. Au Gres (Access off Booth Rd.) in 20 to 25 feet of water off jigs and spoons tipped with minnows.
Pine River: Perch fishing was slow with lots of sorting to keep a few. Anglers were catching perch in 5 to 10 feet of water off jigs tipped with minnows or jack hooks / spoons. Walleye anglers were venturing out as far as 1 to 5 miles, catching a few fish in 12 to 20 feet of water, off jigs and spoons tipped with minnows. The evening bite was performing the best.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Gun Lake: Anglers were catching bluegill, yellow perch and black crappie off the state park beach and launch areas. Wax worms and small jigs were working best.
Gull Lake: Anglers were catching smelt, yellow perch and northern pike. Smelt action was best at night in 60 to 70 feet of water.
Murray Lake: Anglers were catching bluegill, northern pike and crappie. Anglers were catching crappie in the evening with small live emerald shiners on a small gold hook.
Wabasis Lake: Anglers were catching perch, bluegill, northern pike and walleye. There is good access to the lake on the west end at the county park boat launch.
UPPER PENINSULA
Les Cheneaux/Munuscong Bay: Anglers were catching a few perch in Hessel Bay and in Musky Bay, however it had started to slow down in Hessel. Munuscong Bay fishing pressure seemed to be slowing down as well and catches there were also starting to slow. There were a few walleye and perch caught at Dan’s Resort. Perch anglers were having a little more luck out of the Conley Point boat launch.
Little Bay de Noc: Anglers targeting perch in deeper water reported schools being relatively spread out, although respectably sized fish. Anglers fishing shallower waters out of Kipling were sorting through small fish and catching only a few large enough to keep. Most perch anglers were using minnows or wigglers, with minnows the most productive bait by far. Walleye fishing had been fair to good. Anglers were catching walleye off Hunter’s Point, near first or Center Reef, near the Escanaba River mouth, Saunders Point and out of the Ford River. All areas report large fish being caught, as well as encounters with undersized fish.
Keweenaw Bay: Anglers were reporting decent numbers of whitefish catches. Some anglers had also reported coho salmon, lake herring and lake trout. Most fish were caught in the mornings and in water of 80 feet total depth and deeper. Anglers reported success through jigging many different lures and baits.
Munising Bay: Anglers reported slow to medium action for whitefish. Last week fishing was spotty, however there were some nice limits of whitefish caught that were 13 to 16 inches. Anglers reported a few legal splake, but through the weekend catches diminished. Trout Bay is open. Spearers had been reporting some nice size lake herring, around 20 inches. A few night anglers were targeting burbot but reported slow fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.