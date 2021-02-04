For those looking to do some ice fishing, law enforcement suggests: “If in doubt, don’t go out” as both people and machines have gone through the ice in several areas around the state. Those heading out need to take a spud to check the ice ahead of them and never go out alone.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Crooked Lake: In Antrim County was producing a good number of pike on the east side but most were undersize. Small perch were caught along with the occasional keeper. Pike were hitting on minnows and the perch were hitting wax worms.
Kalkaska County: Anglers are targeting walleye and perch though the bite was slow on Manistee Lake. Cub Lake is producing bluegill and sunfish.
Grand Traverse County: The ice continues to firm up on Duck, Green and Long Lake. Small perch were caught on Green Lake. Ice shanties were seen off the Betsie River Road launch where anglers are no doubt targeting smelt. Smaller inland lakes in the area are providing panfish opportunities.
Benzie County: Most of the smaller inland lakes had fishable ice. Catch rates were fair for bluegills and perch.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Ice fishing continues however the bite must have slowed as not many anglers were out.
Manistee River: There are some steelhead in the river however the water is low, clear, and cold which makes fishing much more difficult.
Mecosta County: Bluegill, perch and crappie have been caught on Chippewa Lake. Panfish were caught on Pretty Lake.
Pentwater River: With cold clear water, anglers found steelhead in the deeper holes.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Burt Lake: Anglers fishing along the east side reported slow catch rates for pike, walleye, and perch.
Lake Margrethe: Ice anglers are targeting perch, walleye, and pike. Bluegill and rock bass were found in the weed beds.
Higgins Lake: More anglers are starting to get out on the ice though caution still needs to be used. Those heading out are getting brown trout, rainbow trout, pike, a few lake trout along with the occasional whitefish. Smelt and some decent size perch have been caught.
Houghton Lake: Ice fishing continues though anglers will need to watch the pressure cracks and for ice movement caused by strong winds. Avoid the areas near the river and creek mouths also. Some nice bluegills, crappie and a few perch have been caught right at sunset using small jigs with wax worms, spikes, and mousies or try wigglers. Walleye slowed however the bite was best late at night. Bass fishing was good, and a few big pike were caught.
Tawas: Fishing was slow at the access road near Jerry’s Marina with only a few keepers taken along with undersize fish in 10 to 15 feet using jigs tipped with minnow heads. A lot of small perch and a few keepers were also caught. There is some newly formed ice beyond the older shelf ice but no one is driving out there yet.
Tawas River: Had no boats out because of too much ice in the river and out in the bay.
Au Gres: Anglers caught lake trout and pike when using tip-ups with golden shiners or suckers. The lake trout were full of gizzard shad. Near Standish, anglers were fishing north of the Pine River in 6 to 12 feet with minnows on jack hooks. Some limit catches were reported. A good number of anglers were seen inside Eagle Bay Marina taking pike on tip-ups. Small bluegill, perch and crappie were caught on jigs.
Most of the lakes north and east of Kalamazoo have people fishing on them. Anglers were getting out on the lakes in the southwest area of the region however there are still some lakes that had open water and snowfall this week will slow the ice making process. Extreme caution needs to be used as anglers and machines have gone through the ice in some areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.