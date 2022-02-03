NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Charlevoix: Anglers were catching cisco in 50 to 100 feet of water. Fishing earlier in the day provided the best action.
Portage Lake: Pike fishing was decent with several small fish caught and an occasional keeper.
Manistee Lake: Decent perch fishing occurred off the 9th street boat launch. Pike fishing was also good.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Higgins Lake: Higgins Lake was producing good catches of lake trout and smelt. Perch were caught but required some sorting for good numbers of keepers.
Tawas: Perch fishing was slow with only a few smaller fish caught in 10 to 22 feet of water off minnows or waxworms. Walleye fishing was fair, mostly in the evenings in 17 to 22 feet off jigs or spoons tipped with minnows.
Au Gres: Perch and walleye fishing was slow with some smaller walleye caught in the river with jigs tipped with minnows. Some whitefish, walleye and lake trout were caught near Pt Au Gres in 12 to 20 feet, off jigs tipped with minnows.
Pine River: Perch fishing was fair with a few limits caught in 4 to 10 feet of water off jigs tipped with minnows. Walleye anglers were catching a few in 10 to 15+ feet of water off jigs or spoons tipped with minnows.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Dowagiac River: Anglers were catching steelhead. There has been additional access due to dam removal and tree clearing.
Gun Lake: Anglers were catching bluegill, yellow perch and black crappie off the state park beach and launch areas. Wax worms and small jigs were working best.
Gull Lake: Anglers were catching smelt, yellow perch and northern pike. Smelt action was best at night in 60 to 70 feet of water.
Grand River Bayous: Anglers were catching bluegills. Wax worms and small jigs worked best in 5 to 10 feet of water.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Lake Erie: Anglers were providing varying reports of success out of Lake Erie Metropark for yellow perch and panfish. Anglers were also having success targeting perch and panfish in Bolles Harbor. There were reports of varying ice conditions on the main lake in Brest Bay. Spoons and jigs with wax worms and minnows seemed to be the favorite choice.
Lake St. Clair: Anglers were catching yellow perch, but most were small with some nicer fish mixed in. Multiple bait presentations were working, just a matter of finding larger fish.
Anglers out in Anchor Bay had some success sorting through the smaller perch. Anglers seemed to be having better luck in 6 feet to 10 feet of water for perch and panfish. Try spoons and jigs tipped with minnows or wax worms.
Maceday Lake: Splake were caught out in deeper water using tip-ups and minnows.
Saginaw Bay: In lower Saginaw Bay, anglers were fishing out of Thomas Road, 3 to12 miles, for walleye in 19 to 28 feet of water. Anglers were also going out from Finn Road, 6 to 8 miles, fishing in 15 to 20 feet of water. Some walleye and yellow perch were caught at Callahan Road and Finn Road. Fishing from Sebewaing to Bayport was slow overall with some perch caught. Anglers doing well were staying active and moving around looking for perch. A few pike were caught. Wildfowl Bay had a lot of small perch caught with some larger perch mixed in. The bite had been tough for a lot of larger perch. Some northern pike were caught around weed beds.
Saginaw River: The best fishing was from I-675 bridge upstream through downtown Saginaw, with some limits of walleye taken in the area. Anglers were doing well when using black and chrome jigging Rapalas in the middle of the channel in 15 feet of water. Anglers should plan to do some sorting as there have been a lot of sub legal walleye caught and released in this area. In the areas downstream of Saginaw along M13 and through Bay City, the fishing was spotty throughout with a lot of sub legal walleye caught and released, with an occasional keeper in the catch.
