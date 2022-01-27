NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Charlevoix: Anglers were catching cisco in 50 to 100 feet of water. Fishing earlier in the day provided the best action.
Portage Lake: Pike fishing was decent with several small fish caught and an occasional keeper.
Manistee Lake: Decent perch fishing occurred off the 9th street boat launch. Pike fishing was also good.
Long and Green Lakes: Perch were plentiful, but they were quite small.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Houghton Lake: Anglers were catching yellow perch, walleye and northern pike.
Higgins Lake: Anglers were catching rainbow trout and lake trout.
Fletcher’s Pond: Anglers were targeting pike and panfish. To target pike, try tip-ups baited with large shiners or suckers. Panfish were caught on smaller minnows, or jigs with wax worms or plastic baits. Good colors were pink, yellow, chartreuse and green.
Tawas: Perch anglers were catching some smaller fish and a few keepers in 10 to 15 feet of water off minnows and waxworms. Walleye anglers were catching a few in 15 to 20 feet of water off jigs and minnows.
Au Gres: Anglers were catching perch and walleye off jigs tipped with minnows. There were some whitefish and walleye caught near the drop-off at Pt. Au Gres in 10 to 15 feet of water, using jig tipped with minnows and or waxworms.
Pine River: At the Pine River and Palmer Road area, there were some good catches of perch caught in 5 to 10 feet off jack hooks or jigs tipped with minnows. Some walleye were caught out in deeper water, 10 to 20 feet, off jigs and minnows. Some bluegill and crappie were caught inside Eagle Bay Marina off waxworms and minnows.
UPPER PENINSULA
Les Cheneaux/Munuscong Bay: Anglers were catching perch in Hessel Bay and Musky Bay. At Dans Resort, anglers were catching perch and recently started picking up walleye. Anglers were also accessing the bay using the Conley Point DNR boat ramp in Barbeau and were picking up a few perch there as well. Anglers were fishing in about 16 feet of water and mostly using spikes and wigglers.
St. Marys River/Munuscong Bay: Walleye and yellow perch catches were reported. Walleye were caught on minnows while using tip-ups. Yellow perch were caught while jigging with minnows and wax worms.
Brevoort Lake, Mackinac County: Walleye and yellow perch catches were reported. Walleye were caught on minnows while using tip-ups.
Keweenaw Bay/Huron Bay: Anglers were catching lake trout and whitefish.
Munising Bay: Anglers were catching lake whitefish on a single egg. Rainbow smelt were showing up with schools moving through. A wax worm was working best for smelt. There was little activity for coho, splake and burbot. These species were showing up, but catch rates were low.
SOUTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Lake Erie: Anglers were having success while targeting yellow perch, crappie and bluegill. Reports of ice conditions have varied, and anglers should be cautious during windy conditions. Reported successful baits included minnows, worms and jigs. Point Mouillee was productive for bluegill and yellow perch.
Detroit River: Angler’s were targeting yellow perch, pike and bluegill.
Lake St. Clair: Anglers were reporting high catches of yellow perch with lots of sorting required for keepers. The Metro Beach area had difficult walking conditions due to the wind-blown ice being very rough near shore. Good catches of yellow perch and occasional walleye were reported. Traditional canals and marinas in all areas of the lake have seen excellent catches of bluegill and pumpkinseeds.
St. Clair River: Anglers were having success with catching pike and yellow perch, particularly in the morning.
Clinton River: Anglers finding open water were catching steelhead, but ice and slush was making it challenging to find access.
Maceday Lake: Splake were caught out in deeper water using tip-ups and minnows
Saginaw Bay: Fishing on the eastern side of Saginaw Bay from Sebewaing to Caseville was slow. From Sebewaing to Bay Port, only a few yellow perch were caught, and an occasional pike was taken by those spearing. In Wildfowl Bay, anglers were reporting a good number of perch, but the bite was tough. Only a few pike were caught.
SOUTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Grand River: Anglers were catching steelhead on days that the air temperature was increasing.
Kalamazoo: Anglers were catching steelhead on days that the air temperature was increasing.
