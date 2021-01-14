As we head toward the middle of January, ice fishing is becoming more widespread however caution still needs to be used. Anglers are targeting crappie, bluegills, bass, pike, and walleye.
NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
There was safe ice on some small lakes in Charlevoix and Antrim counties, but anglers still need to be cautious as temperatures are above average.
Lake Charlevoix: A few anglers started to venture out on the South Arm.
Kalkaska County: Lake Skegemog had a good number of anglers fishing from the Baggs Road launch. Look for weeds when drilling holes and use jigs with wigglers or wax worms. Perch fishing was steady along with pike, crappie, and an occasional lake trout. Manistee Lake had lots of walleye anglers though fishing was slow. Try bouncing rapalas in 15 feet. For crappie, try florescent jigs.
Grand Traverse County: Walleye, pike and bluegill activity is picking up on the lakes with safe ice. Steelhead activity was slow on the Boardman River.
Leelanau County: Fishing activity was very slow as ice conditions tend to be unsafe.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: Ice fishing is going strong on both lakes with lots of anglers out.
Manistee County: Anglers are getting panfish on some of the smaller lakes.
Manistee River: Continues to produce a small number of steelhead including some nice fish. On the upper river, nymph and streamer fishing was good.
Mecosta County: Pike, crappie, and bluegills were caught on Lake Mecosta and Chippewa Lake. No word on perch. Slow fishing on Tubbs Lake and Horsehead Lake.
Pentwater River: Steelhead fishing was slow.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Black Lake: Had ice fishing off Zolner Road. Catch rates were slow with only small perch and pike caught.
Burt Lake: Had ice for foot traffic only. A few fish were caught at sundown however anglers were not able to get out far enough for decent catches of walleye and perch.
Montmorency County: McCormick Lake still had open water except near the boat launch. Ice was starting to form along the west side. A couple small brown trout were caught in 32 to 37 feet.
Otsego Lake: Ice anglers are getting some legal walleye, but many were small.
Fletchers Pond: Anglers caught pike and largemouth bass using tip-ups with large shiners or suckers. Bluegill, perch, and sunfish were caught on tear drops with wax worms. The bite was hit-or-miss. Most of the waterbody was accessible however there are still a few dangerous spots so be sure to use caution.
Higgins Lake: Ice is just starting to form.
Houghton Lake: Ice fishing activity has increased. Pike and walleye were caught at the Middle Grounds. Anglers found panfish along the south shore.
Lake St. Helen: Panfish and the occasional walleye were caught on the Second and Third Lake.
Ogemaw County: Had moderate fishing pressure even though the ice on most lakes was questionable in some areas. Small perch were caught on Peach Lake.
Tawas: Ice anglers going out from the access road near Jerry’s Marina caught some lake trout when jigging spoons in 8 to 12 feet. Walleye were caught in the same area when using a jig tipped with a minnow and spoons however many were sub-legal. Boat anglers in the bay caught walleye and lake trout when casting plastics near the edge of the forming ice.
Au Gres: A lot of anglers were fishing inside Eagle Bay Marina. Pike were caught on tip-ups while bluegill and crappie were hitting wax worms. It was busy between the Pine River and Sagatoo Road. A lot of the shelf ice blew out but there was still some shore ice hanging on. A few nice perch were taken but anglers had to sort through a lot of small ones for a few keepers.
Au Gres River: Had a few anglers however the ice was only a few inches thick and extreme caution needs to be used. The walleye caught were sub-legal.
UPPER PENINSULA
Ice formation has been slow and was still not safe in many areas on the east side. Anglers are venturing out, but extreme caution needs to be used.
The panfish action has been slow but pike anglers were doing well.
Indian Lake: Was starting to produce some nice fish.
Manistique Lake: Is producing walleye and pike.
Milakokia Lake: Was producing some nice walleye.
Sault Ste. Marie: Ashmun Bay was producing a couple whitefish.
Munuscong Bay: The walleye bite was slow. Anglers are catching mostly perch.
Cedarville and Hessel: A few anglers off Cedarville caught undersized pike in Musky Bay when jigging minnows. Musky Bay does have some ice, but the south side of the bay is open water. A few anglers were fishing Cedarville Channel but no word on catch rates. Ice conditions in Government Bay are unknown. There is open water off North Point before entering the bay. Hessel Bay had some ice however conditions on the west side of the bay were unknown. A few perch up to 11 inches were caught when jigging minnows and wax worms in 13 to 17 feet. A couple splake were caught on minnows in 8 to 12 feet.
Brevoort Lake: Was producing walleye and perch.
