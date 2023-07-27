GRAYLING — Each year at the end of July, the sun sets, the road closes and thousands of people gather on either side.
A starting gun cracks and pairs of people begin snaking through the crowds on the open street down a path to the AuSable River.
They run at full sprint, carrying long, sleek vessels. Amid pandemonium they rush into the water and begin an all-night scramble down 120 miles of northern Michigan river. They will portage across five dams. This is the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, now entering its 75th year.
“After the Fourth of July, the buzz begins to build. It is always an exciting and busy time throughout the AuSable River Valley,” said Phil Weiler, spokesperson for the Consumer Energy ARCM. “But with this being the 75th anniversary, it is extra special and the anticipation is already at a fevered pitch.”
Almost 250 people were already registered for this year’s event by the end of June. The race starts at 9 p.m. on July 29, and the field is stacked with some of the world’s top paddlers, hailing from at least five different countries.
“It’s a deep field for sure,” said Traverse City resident Joe Leusby.
Leusby grew up in Higgins Lake and said he was exposed to the marathon at an early age. This year will be his 15th attempt. He’s completed 10 races (making him an “Iron Paddler” in ARCM terms) with a top place of 25th. Last year his team was unable to finish because of adverse circumstances. His goal for this year is modest, aiming more toward a target time than a podium finish.
“I’d like to see a sub-16-hour finish. We’re going to have over 100 boats in the race this year,” he said. “That’s never happened.”
“There’s about four or five really good teams who all have a shot to win, so we’ll have to bring our A-game for sure,” said canoe racer Wesley Dean. “But that’s definitely our goal.”
Dean is a Grayling native who recently moved to Traverse City. He’s fresh off a victory in the General Clinton Canoe Regatta, a 70-mile nonstop race from Cooperstown to Bainbridge, New York. It happens every Memorial Day weekend and comprises the first leg in North America’s Triple Crown of Canoe Racing.
“I’m racing with a guy from Quebec named Steve Lajoie,” said Dean. “He’s one of the guys who beat me last year.”
Dean’s partner last year was another Grayling native, Ryan Halstead. This year, Halstead is back with Quebecer Christophe Proulx, who helped Halstead take his first win at the 2016 ARCM. Halstead and Proulx took second in the General Clinton.
“It’s competitive but it’s friendly,” said Dean. “I’m good friends with all the people we’re racing against.”
Many ARCM participants say the race is more against the river and the darkness than the other paddlers. They also say that as much as they rely on one another in the boat, they rely at least as heavily on their feeders.
The final leg of the triple crown, The Classique, is of comparable length to the ARCM but the event is broken up over three days, said marathon organizer Steve Southard. For the ARCM’s uniquely gruelling, all-night HUP-off (hurry up & paddle!), support crews play an especially crucial role, leapfrogging upstream to catch racers at roughly 90 minute intervals along the route.
“The gun goes off and the paddlers run to the river. They pretty much have their pace and their times and everything set,” said Weiler. “The spectators have to race to their car, hurry up to their next spot and wait. And then you see them for 10 seconds in the middle of the night and then you’re driving again.”
For this reason, the ARCM is known to some as the toughest spectator sport. Weiler has been involved with the event for 40 years but it took him until 2017 to get around to actually paddling in the race. He learned a new appreciation for the feeders.
“The spectating thing, that’s terrible,” he said. “I’ll paddle it again any time before sitting around and doing that!”
Fun in spectating, of course, can be found at the starting ceremonies and at the finish line in Oscoda, where about a half-mile short of Lake Huron, a bedraggled and more than likely decimated cohort of paddlers will cross the finish line the following morning and into the afternoon. Weiler said with the proliferation of GPS devices, did-not-finishes are down, but drought conditions are making the river potentially challenging this year.
Fans in the Grayling area can also catch time trials that will determine starting positions, which will be held in the three days leading up to the event, said Southard. The marathon’s start is one part of the race that everyone remarked on.
“We have a running start — that’s the other thing that separates the marathon from all of them,” said Southard. “Originally they drew numbers out of a hat for the lineup. Many years ago we saw that wasn’t going to work and so we instituted time trials.”
Southard and Weiler worked together to bring the race back from a slump in popularity, forming a nonprofit in 1983 and unifying what had become a fractured community. Different races had developed different boat specifications over time.
“The system got really jumbled,” said Southard. “It was killing the sport.”
They got to work standardizing specifications and coordinating with event organizers in New York and Quebec. By 1992, the Triple Crown was established. The ARCM continues to be the premier event.
“That set the stage for the marathon once again becoming what it has become, which is the premier canoe race in North America and one of the greatest races on earth,” Southard said. “Men’s Journal and Canoe and Kayak Magazine called it canoeing’s greatest race.”
“People who are into paddling, this is their Superbowl,” said Dean. “If you love challenges and you love endurance athletics, it’s a great race to have on your bucket list.”
“Come watch it,” said Leusby. “You’ll fall in love with it.”
