TRAVERSE CITY — It’s open bow season on Power Island in Grand Traverse Bay, where park officials hope the endeavors of archery hunters will help lower the deer population.
Power Island is an approximately 200-acre county park with 10 primitive camping sites, 5 miles of hiking trails and 3 miles of shoreline — though camping has not been allowed this year because of the pandemic.
One thing that hasn’t been canceled is the years-long practice of inviting the hunting public to help cull the island’s abundant deer herd. Hunters are allowed to camp on the island, officials said.
Bow hunting is permitted from Oct. 1 through Nov. 14 on both Power Island and the adjacent Bassett Island, which is connected by an isthmus. Both islands are dedicated quiet, nature preserves.
“This has been going on for over a decade to manage the population,” said Kristine Erickson, Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation director.
“There’s not enough vegetation to sustain them out there, especially in winter,” she said.
Stephen Griffith, wildlife biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, agreed with the county official. He said the island hunt achieves at least two goals — the genetic and biological welfare of the deer and protection of the habitat.
“Having an island population, without hunting or other predators, the population can outpace the resources,” Griffith said.
That could lead to deer suffering from malnutrition or even starvation, he said, along with the “extirpation” of various native plants — meaning the eradication of species in a specific geographic area.
Griffith said another important biological benefit to keeping the island’s deer population low is to minimize inbreeding among the stags and does that are there.
Power Island Park Ranger Fred Tank said the parks department’s security cameras have shown plentiful does on the island, along with some antlered bucks.
Firearm hunting is not permitted on the islands and while camping is permitted among hunters, restrooms and the public water well will be closed.
Fires must be contained within the provided fire rings at camp sites, and no off-road or all-terrain vehicles are permitted on the island. Finally, all trash must be packed off the island, officials said.
There’s one more complication, too.
“You have to have the means to get there,” Griffith said.
That means a boat ride into Grand Traverse Bay, either about 6.5 miles from Clinch Park Marina or 3.5 miles from Bower’s Harbor Marina.
Hunters must acquire all state-required hunting licenses and kill tags.
Also, county parks officials are keen to know whenever hunters are successful on Power and Bassett Islands, Erickson said.
“We also want hunters to share stories about their experiences on the island,” she said. “Because the unique location makes it an unusual recreational opportunity.”
The parks and recreation department can be reached at 231-922-4818.
