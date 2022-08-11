TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Natural Resources calls on citizens to help “plant it forward” by joining the state’s commitment to plant 50 million trees by 2030.
The MiTrees Campaign partners with 1T.org, a global initiative to restore and grow one trillion trees during this decade.
Every tree helps create a healthier environment. A mature tree absorbs 48 pounds of CO2 per year from the atmosphere and releases oxygen in exchange, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.
The DNR increased annual tree plantings on state and federal lands in 2022 from one to more than 6 million trees. Between mid-April and mid-May five crews, each consisting of 10 people, hand-planted a total of 250,000 trees daily. Species primarily included red, white and jack pine, white spruce and oak.
“We’re growing more forest than we’re harvesting,” said Jason Hartman, DNR silviculturist based at the Roscommon Service Center. “Sustainability is at the forefront of the effort,” he said. “Forests create jobs, provide wildlife habitat and support the northern Michigan economy.”
Property owners with large or small plots, community groups and individuals are invited to contribute to the global goal by planting a single backyard tree to 1,000 or more on suitable acreage.
Elsie Dakota, 85, demonstrates that the feat of planting it forward is not defined by one’s age.
She made planting trees a personal mission after receiving two champion northern Michigan black willow seedlings from Milarch’s Archangel Ancient Tree Archive during an event at the Botanic Gardens at Historic Barns Park.
Dakota settled her two trees along Boardman shores. The experience sparked a new direction for the avid gardener who continues to build her tree-planting footprint with 20 more black willows donated by Archangels’ Jake Milarch.
Dakota calls her seedlings young warriors.
“They have a job to do filtering water and air and sequestering carbon,” she said. “And they’re serious about the work they have to do.”
She thinks “…it seems like a heavy responsibility for such young warriors.”
Her willows will go in the ground to improve sustainability along Boardman banks and with permission, Kids Creek.
The act of planting a tree empowers individuals, said DNR Forest Stewardship Coordinator Mike Smalligan.
“There’s pride and personal satisfaction in making the world a better place,” he said.
Michigan tree “warriors” provide a scenic backdrop to life in the Mitten, while combating pollution in a mighty way.
Smalligan said about 50 percent of a tree’s biomass consists of carbon and that the more than 20 million acres of Michigan forests sequester almost 10 percent of the state’s CO2 emissions.
“If we are going to get serious about climate change, we have to reduce our carbon,” he said.
According to the DNR, 62-plus percent of Michigan’s forests are privately owned, which makes landowners a vital force in protecting and conserving the state’s environment.
“The idea is that we’re inheriting our land from the generations after us,” said Ellie Johnson, District Forester for Leelanau, Benzie and Grand Traverse Conservation Districts. “If we don’t get trees in the ground, those coming after us will have more work.”
Johnson provides free forestry assistance to landowners. She said local conservation districts are a key resource for private parties to obtain low-cost seedlings. This year to date, Benzie Conservation District sold 10,705 seedlings to 175 customers. The Grand Traverse district sold 12,695 seedlings to 334 customers. More than 10,000 seedlings were ordered by 150 customers through the Leelanau Conservation District.
Dakota and these 650-plus people who join the DNR in planting it forward show it’s feasible to aid the effort of preserving local forests and the freshwater ecosystems for generations to come.
Go to michigan.gov/dnr/managing-resources/forestry/mi-trees for planting tips and resources, and to pin your plantings on the statewide map.
