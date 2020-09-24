HONOR — The cheery and charming Great Lakes piping plovers seen flitting along the shores of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore were at the brink of extinction before one of the most intense conservation programs in the nation buoyed its population.
Saving threatened plover eggs this year under COVID-19 restrictions demanded creative cooperation between Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, United States Fish and Wildlife and the Detroit Zoological Society.
The collaboration boosted the species’ outlook with the release of a record number 39 captive-reared chicks, the most released in a single year.
Only 17 breeding pairs existed when the Great Lakes Recovery Program launched in 1986. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), other government, education and nonprofit organizations support recovery of the federally endangered birds. Sixty-four piping plover pairs breed again along all five Great Lakes.
USFWS funds the DZS-led program through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, established in 2009 by the EPA. GLRI contributed $2.7 million dollars over the last five years for conservation efforts providing benefits to shorebirds.
Sleeping Bear is prime breeding territory for Great Lakes plovers. Only abandoned eggs, or those in harm’s way, are collected for captive rearing of the migratory species.
“When nests are abandoned, it’s a blow,” said Vince Cavalieri, park wildlife biologist. “There’s so much effort. The captive-rearing program offers plovers a second chance.”
Great Lakes high water levels reduces the number of wide cobble beaches plovers require for nesting. Frequent storms and strong waves experienced last spring heightened threats to the shallow nests hollowed out in the sand.
Sleeping Bear staff worked closely with captive-rearing experts at the Detroit Zoo to overcome the season’s challenges. But COVID-19 restrictions delayed the park’s ability to bring technicians onboard early to prepare for the April plover arrival. Developing COVID-19 protocols and providing training required additional time.
Abandoned eggs normally go to the University of Michigan Biological Station at Pellston for hatching and rearing. Zoo staff at the station is usually joined by USFWS personnel and zookeepers from San Diego, Milwaukee and other major zoos. But pandemic guidelines prohibited personnel from traveling in April and May. Shut downs caused zoo and USFWS staff to scramble to create protocols allowing allow the rescue program to proceed.
“This year we’ve done some MacGyvering,” said Bonnie Van Dam, DZS associate bird curator. Compromised eggs were driven in a race against time from northern Michigan to the zoo. “It was an Uber system for plovers,” she said.
Drama defined the season. On one driving mission, Van Dam performed an emergency hatch en route. Eggs saved on North Manitou Island required rescuers to camp overnight on the isle until ferried to the mainland.
“I actually incubated eggs in my office at the park,” Cavalieri said. “At some point I drove them to Mt. Pleasant to meet zoo staff for transport to Detroit. It was a very complicated and robust effort.”
The tagged, captive-reared chicks joined Michigan’s wild population by mid-August in time for migration to wintering territory in the South Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Nineteen were released at Sleeping Bear. Four joined wild plovers at Wilderness State Park and four at Silver Lake State Park. In the Upper Peninsula, six chicks were set free at Whitefish Point and six at Vermillion. Van Dam said a released chick was soon after identified in North Carolina.
Since the zoo began managing the Plover Recovery Program in 2001, 299 chicks have been successfully reared and released.
Building plover numbers calls for guarding their safety throughout the spring and summer. Sleeping Bear staff and volunteers protect the wild population from their spring arrival to the late summer migration. Cavalieri said a seven-person team overlooks the birds at the park. Daily nest checks take place. Cages erected around nests protect them from predators, dogs and disruptions from park visitors. Nesting beaches close to the public during vulnerable periods.
A corps of volunteer Bark Rangers monitor park beaches throughout the season, often with their dogs, to educate visitors about the importance of minimizing interaction with plovers. COVID-19 reduced the number of volunteers this year, but Ginger Langdon and her corgis, Mr. Darcy and Moxie, returned to staff park pop-up information stations, a COVID-19 solution. Tent stations replaced patrol missions until volunteers received the green light to resume patrols.
Langdon said dogs break the ice with people. “Of the hundreds of people I’ve met, I’ve only had three problems,” she said.
Van Dam said 150 breeding pairs is the magic number for plovers — the point at which the population would likely become self-sustaining and no longer considered endangered.
