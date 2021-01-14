More Information

Terrell's Trail Notes

The big difference between this and other winter float trips is that at the end you have a choice of hiking back to the start or hitching a ride back. The hike is along the beautiful Silver Creek Pathway, a loop hike along both sides of the river. Depending on the side of the river you choose, it's either about a 2.5-mile or a little under a 2-mile hike back. It's a nice hike between the river’s Silver Creek Campground and Lincoln Bridge Campground. The trails flow up and down ridges along the river offering you some stunning panoramic vistas looking up the length of river from high ridges. At other times you hike alongside the river just a few feet away where you can sometimes see nice size trout hovering in the swift river current. It’s one of the most popular trout fishing streams in Lower Michigan. The trail is well marked and easy to follow.

The trips are guided. You can either help paddle along, or let the guide do the paddling and just enjoy the mesmerizing trip. The cost is $40 per person, and a group of four is required to book a trip.

For more information on location and scheduling a trip you can log onto www.facebook.com/pineriverpaddlesports or call 231-862-3471. It's about 90 minutes south of Traverse City.