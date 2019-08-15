Terrell’s Trail Notes

I chose to hike the pathway from south to north on the east side of the river starting at the Silver Creek Campground. The trailhead is well marked within the campground, which is just north of Luther on State Road. The trail quickly crosses Silver Creek just before it enters the Pine River and another little feeder stream on footbridges. It than climbs a steep bluff for your first of many jaw-dropping river views over the next couple of miles.

Crossing the trestle bridge at Lincoln Bridge Campground you get a nice look both upstream and downstream of the Pine. Continue ahead on the two-track, which is posted as the Irons Snowmobile Trail. The marked pathway quickly veers south off the two-track into the woods. Within a half-mile you cross over another small feeder stream on a footbridge. In slightly less than a half-mile the trail will get close to the river and remain that way for close to a mile, often right alongside it.

Over the last .6-mile the trail climbs a bluff and hugs it for about a quarter-mile, passing through a red-pine plantation. It than drops off the bluff, crosses another feeder stream, and you can see the Silver Creek Bridge. Your vehicle should be just ahead.