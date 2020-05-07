From a small-town mystery to coaching a youth mountain bike team to eating mincemeat pies, this is a story about my friend, Paul, bicycles, and the Record-Eagle.
It started in the winter of 2016 when a friend in the Old Town neighborhood posted a photo to social media of bike tire tracks in the snow with a caption “Is someone delivering the paper by bike in Traverse City?” I was intrigued. I pride myself on knowing most of the local bike nerds who get around on two wheels, but this gal or guy, I didn’t know. I asked around for a couple of weeks. Nothing. A mystery.
Fast forward to 2018 when Norte’s youth mountain bike program was about to begin and a gentleman named Paul applied to be a volunteer coach. I didn’t know Paul but I liked him as soon as I met him. Kind, warm, soft-spoken with a charming British accent and great with the kids. Paul was a good dude and a solid coach. He’s also a fellow Commonwealth’er, Paul grew up in England; I was born and raised in Canada. We became fast friends.
I eventually learned that Paul worked for our local newspaper and that he delivered the papers. I then found out that he delivered our paper here on Washington Street.
“I bike past your house seven days a week, Ty,” he said.
Wait. What? Is this the guy from 2016? It’s him! In fact, Paul has been delivering papers seven days a week by bicycle year ‘round for several years. His route length varies, but last week he pedaled 17 miles as he zigzagged across town in the dark while most of us were still sound asleep.
After solving this mystery, I admired Paul even more. Choosing to get around on two wheels is something with which I can relate. Fourteen years ago, I decided to give up my driver’s license to bike more and get myself to the places I needed to go on foot or with pedal power. I don’t know what Paul’s motivations are for sure, but for me, I’m happier, healthier, and have a few more dollars in my wallet because I ride. Plus bikes are just plain fun. Joyous, even.
In times like these, the humble bicycle — a staple of neighborhood streets — proves itself again to be one of the most efficient, convenient, equitable, fun, and safe ways to navigate our (uncertain) world.
Bicycles are essential transportation for people without access to cars or choose not to drive like Paul, who use their bikes to haul food, groceries, or other essential goods like our important daily newspaper.
Bicycles are essential for workers like Paul choosing a more active, cost-effective, and efficient mode of transportation for their commute.
As we adapt to the ever-changing needs of our community, let’s keep looking for ways to bring health, joy, and equity into the conversation and recognize bikes as the essentials that they are.
Over the years, Paul and I have become better friends. He’s now a regular at Norte events and this past Christmas he even made us some delicious mincemeat pies just like my Grandma from Saskatchewan used to make. From a mysterious enigma to a friend baking me treats from his homeland, I’m grateful for Paul and proud to call him a friend.
Side note: Unfortunately, Paul is now only coming by our place on Washington five days a week because the economic downturn has halted the Monday and Tuesday printed paper, which we mourn on so many levels. If you’re reading this, and are not a current Record-Eagle subscriber, you’re doing it wrong. Please seriously consider a subscription today. Mother’s Day is coming up too. An essential gift for the mamas in your life who know that local journalism matters? Paul might even deliver it to you — the best way, by bicycle.
