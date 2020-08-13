TRAVERSE CITY — “Nothing is done until it is overdone.”
That is the Keys family motto, and the patriarch fully lived up to his standard when Howard Keys attained Grand Ram status for completing his 50th Bayview Mackinaw Race July 13.
Fifty-seven years, nearly 14,000 miles and close to 120 days — starting with his first Mackinaw Race in 1963 — were labored to attain the Grand Ram status that only 28 other people have earned in the 96-year history of the race.
There is a lot that goes into getting a 47-year-old C&C 35 sailboat from Port Huron to Mackinaw Island but Keys only had one good explanation for his accomplishment.
“I’m fat, dumb and stupid,” Howard joked. “It just gets in your blood, that’s all.”
Howard began racing when one of his parent’s friends recruited him at 21 years old for his muscle. Howard began learning to sail from mentor Guy Ireland on his boat and was headed for Mackinaw Island two years later. Little did he know exactly how much getting on that boat for the first time would change his entire life.
Howard knew nothing about sailing the first time he set sail with Ireland but immediately fell in love with the mental game that is sailboat racing.
By the time he was 25, Howard had the sailing itch so bad he was offering his services to any boat that would take him on as crew. He bounced around learning all sorts of tricks from team members around him and eventually raced enough to purchase his mentor’s sailboat in 1976 — aptly named Shamrock.
When searching for a crew of his own, Howard accepted a friend’s friend aboard on one of his races. Howard thought he brought just another interested sailor along for the race but she ended up being alongside for the journey of life. Howard and Wendy married and had a daughter and a son, raising them both into the sailing culture.
“Every life event is boat-driven,” said Howard’s son David. “Our lives were always driven by the boating season.”
David began sailing with his older sister Elisa when he was only 9 years old, working his way up to the Bayview race with his father by the time he was 11. Elisa took the lifestyle to a new level and now lives on a sailboat with the goal of sailing around the world — she has already been at sea almost 10 years.
In fact, the Mackinaw Race is the single event that normally brings the entire family together over the course of the year. Elisa normally sails home and stays for a month to take on Lake Huron and the straights of Mackinaw along with her father and brother.
This year’s race was different.
Elisa is stuck in Honduras because of COVID-19 restrictions and many of the normal teams were unable to attend in lieu of the ongoing pandemic.
“We felt her lack of presence,” David said. “She’s the best driver on the boat and we need those so we missed her skills.”
Elisa wasn’t the only thing missing from Key’s 50th race.
“I was so relieved it was done but finishing the race this year was really bizarre,” Howard said. “There were no festivities on the island, no finishing gun ... when we finished the race we didn’t even stop, we just kept going to Mackinaw City where my wife was waiting.”
The Shamrock finished third this year — one of more than a dozen times Howard has reached the podium — in what David described as one of the “top-3 roughest races” in which he has participated.
David has now done 20 Bayview Mackinaw races himself, making the next family milestone “Old Goat” status for the youngest Keys sibling. The family boat is now in David’s possession, who obtained it from his sister before him. David still races Shamrock up to 40 times a year, bringing his father along any chance Howard is willing to take.
Following Howard’s move to Traverse City, he began to take a back seat with racing but once he completed his 45th Bayview race, he knew he had to sail five more years to get the legendary status.
Howard said his crew mates often beg him for stories of his races and often need his expertise when he is on the boat — no matter his age. There was a point during this year’s race that Howard was the only one who could step up to the challenge and steer the boat back on track, saving a podium spot, according to David.
“I think that saved the second half of the race because around the time we arrived in Rogers City we were still in second, 12 miles behind,” David recounted. “If he hadn’t taken over from us at that point we would not have been looking at the third place we got this time.”
The 79-year-old sailor and his family agree that he can still hold his own on a boat and both are ready for another shot at the 250-mile trek across the Great Lakes.
“Winning isn’t everything but having fun with your friends and is everything and he managed to have fun with his friends and now my friends for a really long time,” David said. “He will keep doing it until there is a good reason that he can’t.”
Howard said he is ready for next year’s race and to have an ice cold beer waiting at the finish line to celebrate his new status within the club. David said his father has done more than live up to their family motto — and it doesn’t look like he is stopping now.
“If you asked me right after the race I would have said ‘no,’” Howard said of the prospect of another Bayview race. “If you ask me now ... how far are we sailing?”
