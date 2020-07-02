TRAVERSE CITY — It was almost a normal summer scene. Roughly 18 people sat on picnic tables outside The Filling Station Microbrewery, eating pizza and getting ready to cross Boardman Lake in their freshly sanitized kayaks. Masked workers poured pints at a walk-up outdoor-only bar.
June 19 was the first day of “Paddle for Pints” events this year — the popular paddling beer tours run by TC Ale Trails, the company behind Kayak Bike and Brew.
It was also the first Paddle for Pints during the fourth month of a global pandemic.
The guided excursions hit six different breweries in six hours, traveling between the first few by kayak on Boardman Lake and the Boardman River.
Participants then get out near the Union Street Dam and walk brewery-to-brewery for the second half.
Paddle for Pints is taking several extra precautions this year, including sanitizing equipment in between uses and requiring all attendees to have masks to wear indoors.
“Obviously you don’t have to have it on when we’re cruising ... when you are riding a bike or riding a kayak,” said tour guide Anthony Ruggirello.
Troy Daily, the owner of TC Ale Trails, said their businesses’ contact with customers is limited right now.
“We’re very fortunate that our business is completely outdoors except for the registration,” he said.
Daily said the breweries along the tour are all very cautious, and tour attendees bear some responsibility for keeping the event safe.
First day
Dan Weller drove four hours north from Fenton, Michigan to do a Paddle for Pints tour on the opening Friday.
Weller, who has been living with his parents and working remotely at his job with Michigan State University, said he hasn’t been out much at all since the beginning of quarantine. Paddle for Pints marked his first trip to a bar since the pandemic started.
But, concern about COVID-19 didn’t occur to him when he decided last-minute to drive up to do the tour and stay with some friends who live locally.
“It didn’t cross my mind,” he said.
Bryan Cooper, a Paddle for Pints tour guide, wasn’t too worried either.
“It’s all outside, and all the breweries are pretty good about mask-wearing,” he said.
Experts have said COVID-19 transmission risk is lower outdoors, although they still don’t recommend congregating closely.
On the water, paddlers stayed relatively far apart, although there were some short-lived traffic jams getting in and out of the kayaks. Paddlers wore their masks inside breweries, and practiced varying degrees of social distancing behavior. Many chose to enjoy their beverages outdoors.
Growing groups
TC Ale Trails was initially trying to keep its smaller, daily Kayak Bike and Brew tours to 10 people or less. But, said Daily, they’ve increased their group size limit to 20 in recent weeks.
“We had to do it to sustain business,” he said.
Daily said the Paddle for Pints tour numbers are down by 70 percent from previous years, but group sizes depend on the day. Ruggirello said they’ve gotten bigger since the first weekend.
“The other day when we did a Paddle for Pints tour, we had four waves and a couple of the waves were around 25 or so [people],” he said. “We had one larger group in the 30’s.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.