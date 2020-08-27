BELLAIRE — Paddlers have a new opportunity to protect the waters they love to explore.
MI Paddle Stewards online course engages kayak, canoe and paddle board users in the battle against aquatic invasive species.
A five-session self-paced course helps paddlers learn to identify and report invasive species and teaches how to effectively clean watercraft. Once certified, water enthusiasts need only a mobile phone app and a keen eye to join scientists in preserving the integrity of Michigan lakes and rivers.
“Paddling gives you an intimate view and interaction with the water resource,” said Matt Cowall, acting executive director for the Traverse City-based Land Information Access Association (LIAA).
LIAA works with communities in creating water trails.
MI Paddle Stewards was first introduced last summe rat 20 locations across the state.
The online format was adapted for the COVID-19 environment. Support for the effort comes from Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program, Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension.
“Aquatic invasive species are one of the greatest threats to our water resource,” Cowall said. “There are known and unknown consequences impacting recreation users, tourism, drinking water and all which sustains communities.”
There are more than 160 non-indigenous fish, invertebrates, microscopic organisms and aquatic plants in the Great Lakes, according to Michigan Sea Grant. Data suggests aquatic invasive species continue to arrive in the Great Lakes at a rate of one every eight months.
Katie Grzesiak of the Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network said a watch list for inland waters includes several species.
Among those are the red swamp crayfish and European frogbit, (lily pads the size of a silver dollar) as well as European water clover and flowering rush.
“Paddlers are our first line of defense,” Grzesiak said. “If they report, we have more data to know where invasives are and are not to helps us manage it.”
The Elk Rapids-based nonprofit Paddle Antrim promotes waterway stewardship, access and community development along the Chain of Lakes.
The organization is the lead developer of the 99-mile Chain of Lakes Water Trail, which consists of 16 interconnected lakes and rivers.
The organization hosted an in-person MI Paddle Stewards workshop last summer for 22 paddlers.
In addition to learning how to identify invasives, paddlers learned how to effectively clean watercraft and gear to eliminate threats from hitchhiking invaders.
Executive Director Deana Jerdee said Paddle Antrim is fully onboard with MI Paddle Stewards prevention protocols.
It advocates cleaning watercraft when traveling between upper and lower lakes, offers instruction, and is placing helpful signage. The organization provides a mobile cleaning station during its Paddle Antrim Festival.
“We’re excited the course was created online for people,” Jerdee said. “Having more people in our area raise awareness helps protect our waterways for the future.”
The MI Paddle Stewards online course is open to all. Register at MichiganSeaGrant.org under the Educational Programs tab.
The $20 registration fee earns paddlers who complete the five 30- to 45-minute sessions by December 31, 2020 a certificate, bucket hat, waterproof phone case and dry bag.
Those not interested in earning swag may take the course without charge.
