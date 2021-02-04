ELK RAPIDS — Paddling on a northern Michigan waterway is months away for most people.
Not so for Paddle Antrim Executive Director Deana Jerdee.
Jerdee views the Quiet Water Symposium, which gets underway Feb. 16, as the beginning of the season.
“We always had a booth and a lot of years we were presenters as well,” Jerdee said of the annual event. “It’s the highlight that starts my paddling year. It really gets me going.”
With a switch to a virtual event in 2021, Jerdee will have the opportunity to get thinking about paddling even sooner. Normally held on a Saturday in early March, the 25th annual Quiet Water Symposium is spread out over five days.
Speakers will be featured from 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 18, 23 and 25. There will be 10 different speakers each day — one every 30 minutes — on two different tracks.
Cost to attend the symposium is $10, which includes links to recordings of all of the speakers at the conclusion of the event. “It’s totally worth $10,” Jerdee said.
Gary De Kock, president of Quiet Water Society, said the decision was made to spread out the virtual symposium so no one had to spend eight hours on a Saturday in front of the computer.
Jerdee said virtual event will give her an opportunity to take in a bunch, if not all of the presentations. She usually is able to catch only a few while manning one of the nearly 150 exhibit booths.
“This year it will be different,” she said. “I’m excited because I am usually at the booth and miss everyone’s presentation.
“People can hear 40 different speakers.”
“That is very true,” said De Kock, who added the virtual event will have a faster pace to accommodate seven additional speakers. “Normally we have five rooms going. During the day, if you weren’t working, you could take in seven presentations if you went back-to-back all day.”
Jerdee will also give a presentation at the Quiet Water Symposium Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. She’ll talk about her favorite subject, the Chain of Lakes Water Trail.
The 99-mile trail is comprised of 12 lakes and interconnected rivers. Jerdee said the trail is “an amazing effort” because it covers four counties and 19 different governmental jurisdictions.
“As a paddler, you don’t know if you’re in Grand Traverse County, Antrim County or Whitewater Township,” she said. “You just know you’re on the Chain of Lakes Water Trail.”
The trail now has its own dedicated website (www.chainoflakeswatertrail.org) and a 32-page waterproof guide will be released later this month with maps and information about experiences.
“I’m going to focus it on the water trail,” Jerdee said of her presentation. “The signs just went up in September. This will be the first chance for people to come up and enjoy the Chain of Lakes Trail in all its glory.”
The symposium finale, which features a concert by Jerry Vandiver, is set for Feb. 27. The finale will also feature Jerdee receiving the 2021 Verlen Krueger award.
“I’ll be honest; I was surprised and excited to receive a note from the president letting me know,” Jerdee said of the award. “(Verlen Krueger is) one of the names you hear right away. He is known throughout the industry and he is an amazing canoeist.”
De Kock said the Quiet Water Society’s board of directors chooses the Verlen Krueger Award, named for the world-record Michigan canoeist who died in 2004.
“We had some discussions last year about it and decided we wanted to recognize someone for supporting water trails in Michigan,” De Kock said. “It didn’t take long to get to Deana’s name.
“She has been an exhibitor at our show. She brought her organization down for many years to connect with our audience. Many people know her from the symposium or participating in Paddle Antrim events.”
A certified ACA Coastal Kayaking Instructor, Jerdee was named executive director of Paddle Antrim in the fall of 2014, months after the organization was founded. During her tenure, Jerdee is credited with engaging nearly 1,000 paddlers on the water through events, including the Paddle Antrim Festival, classes and other community paddles.
“It’s an honor,” Jerdee said. “I love what I do. I love promoting paddling up here and getting people excited. I also love keeping people safe, that’s why I got my certification.”
Jerdee will have her name engraved in a brick for placement in the walkway around the Kruger statue in Portland, Michigan. “I’ve never had a brick before,” she joked.
Jerdee will also receive an engraved paddle. This is normally held at the symposium, which last year drew a paid crowd of 2,000.
De Kock said he’s not sure how to present the engraved paddle to Jerdee with the symposium being virtual in 2021.
“I’m wondering, too,” he said with a laugh.” We’re making this up as we go. I probably won’t mail it to her. Some way I’ll get it to her.”
