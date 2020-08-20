TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Natural Resources urged nature lovers to lend a hand in the 100 Cleanups in 100 Days campaign taking place on state and federal lands through September 22.
Adopt-a-Forest hosts the volunteer effort celebrating the 100th anniversary of the National Association of State Foresters.
“We thought it a perfect challenge to match the challenges going on around the country,” said campaign coordinator Conor Haenni.
Haenni is a Huron Pines AmeriCorps member serving with the Traverse City DNR Field Office.
The special campaign addresses threats to ecosystem health and vitality resulting from unlawful disposal of waste. Potential harms include groundwater contamination and animal injuries.
More than 600 illegal dump sites in 61 Michigan counties have been identified for cleanup. They include 25 sites in Grand Traverse County, 15 in Benzie, 16 in Antrim and 12 in Kalkaska county.
Volunteers bagged and hauled waste from 65 sites to date.
“New sites are reported to us every day as volunteers go out in the woods,” Haenni said.
The COVID-19 pandemic elevates the urgency of forest cleanup efforts. Because of safety protocols, fewer volunteers participated in established cleanups this season, while economic fallout from the pandemic is presumed to increase trash issues.
“It’s common that we see an increase in dumping when there’s a downturn and money is tight,” Haenni said.
Pandemic social distancing protocols dictate volunteers work in small groups and mask up when working with those outside their household.
“We’re pushing people to go out in small groups or as families,” said Haenni. “Most sites are in rural areas where one is unlikely to run into other people. It’s easy to spread out and maintain distance.”
Paul Mulder and his wife together tackled upward of 15 sites in four counties, collecting 3,000 pounds of waste.
“Most, I’m sad to say, is just trash — food, old tires, construction wood and nails,” he said. “Those are things that are hard to get rid of and that’s the heart of the issue.”
Octogenarian Norm Fred has dedicated the last 15 years to cleaning litter from natural areas in the region and beyond. Fred founded the ongoing Boardman River Clean Sweep program. He fostered seven river cleanup groups in communities across the state. But in 2016 Fred answered a call from DNR to conduct a forest cleanup.
“I looked at it and couldn’t stand it,” he said. “I decided I would spend the whole season cleaning up stuff not on the river.”
Adopt-a-Forest volunteers, like Fred, removed 22,000 pickup loads of trash statewide since 1991. About half of the dumped waste is recyclable. Fred said when cleanup volunteers see the positive impact of their effort, they become cleanup converts.
“The volunteers are the whole thing,” he said. “The people are everything.”
Volunteers may register for 100 Cleanups in 100 Days at cleanforests.org. The site provides options to select a cleanup location from the interactive map, find field tips and waste hauling information.
