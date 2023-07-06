Sure, I love dips in the bay, bonfires, and eating as many cherries as possible but I also love simply sitting on my front porch in the summer.
Chatting with or waving to neighbors as they walk, run, and bike by our place on Washington Street is one of my favorite things to do.
I’m lucky to live in a walkable neighborhood where being active and getting to know neighbors is easy.
Something that also boosts physical activity and social connectedness? Owning a dog.
From my front porch, I get to chat with or wave to several neighbors out for a walk with their dogs, including Mike with Cookie, Katie with Ella, Laurie with Kharl, Myles with Ace, and Jill with Hugo.
And then there’s Sharon with Gracie.
Sharon Workman moved to the neighborhood with her husband, Wayne, in 2014. She is a kind, smart, generous servant leader with an infectious smile.
Gracie is a gentle 8-year-old golden retriever. She’s a good girl who likes squeaky toys, balls, swimming in the lake, snacks, and lots of walks.
Gracie is more than just a loving companion to Sharon and Wayne. She also generously volunteers her time at Courtade Elementary as a trained and certified therapy dog.
I helped connect Gracie and Sharon to Courtade’s Health & Wellbeing Team earlier this year — and it’s grown into a beautiful relationship.
“When I walked into school for the first time, I felt so welcome. And ever since, I’m very aware of how nurturing the environment at Courtade is,” Sharon told me.
Once a week, for two hours, Gracie and Sharon visit the halls, classrooms, and playground of Courtade Elementary, sharing her calm and comforting presence with the students and staff.
Gracie integrates herself into large and small group activities within the classrooms, leaving her unmistakable pawprint of love and support on every child she encounters.
During recess, Gracie walks laps around the playground track with students as part of the Cougar Mileage Club, offering a serene and reassuring aura amidst the playfulness of the children.
Author’s note: You can watch Gracie at work in a cute video by Courtade’s principal, Andy Phillips. (search “Gracie ROAR model” on YouTube).
Teachers and staff appreciate Gracie’s calm demeanor. She’s great at uplifting spirits and providing solace for students during challenging times.
“One day, we came right after a lockdown drill. Mrs. Helman connected us with two second-graders who were having a rough time after that,” Sharon recalled. “Gracie was a comfort to them.”
As a trained and certified therapy dog, interacting with Gracie, a non-judgmental and affectionate confidant, encourages effective communication, compassion, empathy, and the development of invaluable interpersonal skills.
Her mere presence also reduces stress, alleviates anxiety, boosts mood, and brings immeasurable emotional wellbeing to the students.
Reflecting on her time at Courtade, Sharon notes her awe of the unwavering commitment and love the teachers and staff pour into their students. Their thoughtful and intentional planning has created a nurturing environment where Sharon and Gracie have been woven into the Courtade family.
“The teachers are just so committed to our kids. Every time we come, there is a plan for Gracie to help benefit the students.”
Sharon’s particularly delighted to witness students’ progress in their reading skills while reading to Gracie.
As a member of the Traverse City Sunrise Rotary Club’s Born To Read program, supporting literacy is very important to Sharon, and she’s proud to play a small role in encouraging lifelong reading at Courtade.
Sharon and Gracie plan to be back at school in September. But first, they’ll be walking with Courtade’s “Salute To Heroes” Cherry Festival float tonight as part of the Cougar family in the Community Parade.
Bonus side note: A new citizen-led community task force has formed for neighbors with therapy dogs interested in partnering with schools to help navigate requirements. Please stop by my front porch the next time you’re out for a walk with your dog to learn more.
Happy summer, Traverse City, and cheers to front porches and walkable neighborhoods.
And thanks for everything you do for our kids, Sharon and Gracie.
